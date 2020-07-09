Watch now: ISU releases update on plans for returning to campus in the fall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois State University President Larry Dietz is presenting an update on the "Redbirds Return" plan for the fall semester.

The event is being held in the Brown Ballroom on campus to promote social distancing, officials said. Face coverings are required.

Spokesman Eric Jome said last week that the university would formally announce today that all instruction and exams will be online after Thanksgiving.

A virtual all-faculty meeting is being called for July 16, The Pantagraph reported last week. The meeting was called by Academic Senate Chair Susan Kalter, an English professor, under authority granted by the ISU Constitution.

Kalter said faculty and staff have expressed “grave concerns about fall semester,” not only for the campus but also for the Bloomington-Normal community “given the potential super-spreader event that a large university could be host to.”