Watch now: ISU releases update on plans for returning to campus in the fall
Watch now: ISU releases update on plans for returning to campus in the fall

ISU return

Illinois State University tour guides Bring Golden and Blythe Needed wear face masks as they prepare to give incoming freshmen a tour in front of the Welcome Center Thursday.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois State University President Larry Dietz is presenting an update on the "Redbirds Return" plan for the fall semester. 

The event is being held in the Brown Ballroom on campus to promote social distancing, officials said. Face coverings are required. 

Spokesman Eric Jome said last week that the university would formally announce today that all instruction and exams will be online after Thanksgiving.

A virtual all-faculty meeting is being called for July 16, The Pantagraph reported last week. The meeting was called by Academic Senate Chair Susan Kalter, an English professor, under authority granted by the ISU Constitution.

Kalter said faculty and staff have expressed “grave concerns about fall semester,” not only for the campus but also for the Bloomington-Normal community “given the potential super-spreader event that a large university could be host to.”

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

PHOTOS: Illinois State University campus during coronavirus

Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Nagle

