Watch now: ISU students share responsibility for McLean County's COVID uptick, authorities say

Twenty-three McLean County residents in their 20s — more than any other age group — have had confirmed COVID cases.

"The disease has been present in our community for a while," Graven said. "The weather is nice, people are getting anxious and antsy and are possibly testing the measures of the social distancing efforts and messaging that we have been trying to promote."

But she warned that COVID is an "equal opportunity" virus that isn't going away and people need to respect social distancing guidelines.

McKnight said 3,139 McLean County residents have been tested for the virus.

At the COVID-19 drive-through testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 132 more people were tested on Thursday, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported Friday. That brings to 4,165 the number of Illinoisans who have been tested since that site opened March 28.