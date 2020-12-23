Watch now: It'll be a frigid Christmas in Central Illinois followed by warmer trends, weather service says

LINCOLN — Frigid conditions and a possibility of flurries are predicted to hit Central Illinois by Christmas Eve, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln.

Meteorologist Erin Roberson said temperatures Thursday are expected to reach highs in the mid-20s in most of the area with wind chills climbing into the low teens. On Friday, temperatures are expected to drop below zero.

The weather service forecasts a chance of rain Wednesday turning into scattered flurries that may continue into Thursday.

"Christmas morning will be pretty chilly," Roberson said, as forecasts show wind gusts as high as 23 mph.

"Luckily, it's not going to stick around. We're going to see some pretty quick warming for Saturday reaching back up to the low 40s."

Roberson said the next 10 days following Christmas Day have a 35-40% chance of being "above normal" temperatures, or above average Central Illinois winters temperatures of mid-30s.

She said temperatures during the fall and winter this year, compared to years prior, "have been a little warmer than normal and a little dryer than normal."