Watch now: Kickapoo state park offers variety of activities at former strip mine site

OAKWOOD — If variety is the spice of life, then Kickapoo State Recreation Area has an extra helping of jalapeños for those who like variety in their outdoor activities.
What makes it more amazing is this outdoors haven is the former site of surface mining. You can expect to see wildlife and wildflowers as well as birds, butterflies and dragonflies.
Located a short distance off Interstate 74 (take exit 206), a few miles from Danville, Kickapoo is among the few state parks in Illinois that offers places to scuba dive and mountain bike. The roads within and around the park are also nice for casual biking.
Would you rather paddle than pedal (or do both)? There are 22 ponds and lakes in the park, ranging from two-tenths of an acre to 57 acres, making it an excellent place to explore by kayak, canoe or stand-up paddle board.
Also popular for fishing, the lakes can be accessed from 12 ramps, but only electric motors are allowed.
My favorite lakes to paddle are Clear Lake and Long Lake.
You can access Clear Lake near the main parking and concession area. On the north end of the lake is a passage with a hiking bridge over it that leads to Inland Sea.
Long Lake, the largest one in the park, is accessed at a ramp across the road from Clear Lake. If water levels are sufficient, you can paddle through a tunnel under Interstate 74.
Illinois’ only federally designated Wild and Scenic River, the Middle Fork of the Vermilion River, also runs through the park.
About 80 miles from Bloomington-Normal, Kickapoo is close enough for a long day trip but the variety of activities make it enticing for a multi-day visit. About half of the 184 campsites have electric hookups. Reservations can be made at www.reserveamerica.com.
Hiking trails offer a variety of terrain and a few surprises.
The first time I hiked on the Clear Lake Trail, I was puzzled to see a sign saying “Spooky Hollow.” Undeterred, I entered Spooky Hollow and was delighted to see carved wood faces on many of the trees. These “spirit faces” were created by the Danville-area Kickapoo Karvers.
“The hills, the topography, are different from most of Central Illinois,” said Tom Monahan, co-owner of Kickapoo Adventures.
The company rents canoes, kayaks and paddle boards as well as mountain bikes and basic bicycles.
Unfortunately, low water levels on the Middle Fork this time of year mean the tubing season is over and paddling the Middle Fork would require more walking than floating.
“The best time (for paddling and tubing) is May and June,” said Monahan. “Usually be early to mid-July it starts getting dry,” although well-timed rain extended the season this year.
He said they are still offering tours on the nearby Salt Fork of the Vermilion River.
Check the website, www.kickapooadventures.com, for information on Middle Fork water levels. The website also has information on boat and bike rentals and guided trips on the river or mountain bike trails.
“A real hidden treasure is the mountain bike trail,” said Monahan. “They’ve been improving them quite a bit this past year.”
Volunteers from the Kickapoo Mountain Bike Club, formed in 1993, built and maintain more than 17 miles of one-way mountain bike trails. Check their website — https://kickapoo.bike — for maps and more information.
Kickapoo Adventures offers a guided mountain bike tour for beginners to learn to ride and “get a feel for it” and an intermediate tour, said Monahan.
Weekends can get busy and Monahan recommends making reservations for anyone interested in bike or boat rentals.
