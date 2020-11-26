Watch now: Know a hero in Illinois? It's time to honor them

Details of those events are still being worked out, she said.

American Red Cross Serving Central Illinois has had, for 15 years, a Saluting Our Heroes Breakfast, honoring people in several categories. Among people honored at the November 2019 event in Bloomington, attended by about 600 people, was Unit 5 bus driver Mark Kuhn, whose driving was credited with saving the lives of members of the Normal West High School junior varsity girls basketball team, when a truck, traveling in the wrong direction, collided with the bus that Kuhn was driving in December 2018. Kuhn and Coach Steve Price were seriously injured in the crash, which took the life of volunteer Charlie Crabtree.

"We love our event," which didn't happen this month because of the pandemic, Hruska said. "We are not planning any in-person events this year. All of this is due to COVID. It isn't safe to gather people but we want an opportunity to honor our heroes."

Hruska hopes that the Saluting Our Heroes Breakfast returns in November 2021. Meanwhile, 2020 heroes will be honored at the April virtual events, she said.