Watch now: Know a hero in Illinois? It's time to honor them

BLOOMINGTON — This year has been a year of everyday heroes.
It's time to honor them.
That's the thinking of the American Red Cross of Illinois, which has figured out a way to honor everyday heroes even though in-person celebrations aren't possible this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Red Cross is inviting people to nominate everyday heroes, who put the well-being of others ahead of their own, at www.redcross.org/hero by Dec. 31.
Heroes will be introduced at virtual events in Central Illinois, southern Illinois and the Chicago area on April 27, 2021, which will be Red Cross Heroes Day, said Lyn Hruska, executive director of the American Red Cross Serving Central Illinois.
On April 29, 2021, a second virtual event will happen "when we all come together to recap and highlight these (heroes') stories from throughout the state," Hruska said Wednesday.
Details of those events are still being worked out, she said.
American Red Cross Serving Central Illinois has had, for 15 years, a Saluting Our Heroes Breakfast, honoring people in several categories. Among people honored at the November 2019 event in Bloomington, attended by about 600 people, was Unit 5 bus driver Mark Kuhn, whose driving was credited with saving the lives of members of the Normal West High School junior varsity girls basketball team, when a truck, traveling in the wrong direction, collided with the bus that Kuhn was driving in December 2018. Kuhn and Coach Steve Price were seriously injured in the crash, which took the life of volunteer Charlie Crabtree.
VIDEOS: Watch the stories of the American Red Cross Serving Central Illinois winners
The American Red Cross Serving Central Illinois' 15th annual Saluting Our Heroes Breakfast was held Thursday. Read the story here.
Support Local Journalism
"We love our event," which didn't happen this month because of the pandemic, Hruska said. "We are not planning any in-person events this year. All of this is due to COVID. It isn't safe to gather people but we want an opportunity to honor our heroes."
Hruska hopes that the Saluting Our Heroes Breakfast returns in November 2021. Meanwhile, 2020 heroes will be honored at the April virtual events, she said.
Cathy Allen, chair of the board of directors of the American Red Cross Serving Central Illinois, said "We look forward to continuing our long-standing tradition of Saluting Our Heroes but are grateful to be able to shine the light on the good people throughout Illinois in this event."
Hruska said "We have such a great opportunity to celebrate people who performed heroic acts during this challenging time. What we want people to do now is to nominate heroes at redcross.org/hero. Share the stories of people who have committed extraordinary acts of courage."
Allen said "One of our favorite and most meaningful things we can do is to celebrate those who have done so much for our community and throughout Illinois. This year, we need to honor heroes more than ever. This pandemic hasn't changed that. Given the many challenges we're facing, it's so important to see the good in each other."
Red Cross is accepting nominations in 12 categories: Blood Services Hero, Disaster Services Hero, Education Hero, Essential Services Hero, Firefighter Hero, Global Citizenship Hero, Healthcare Hero, Law Enforcement Hero, Lifesaving Rescue Hero, Military Hero, Social Justice Impact Hero and Youth Hero.
"If there's ever been a time in our history when we need to recognize and support people helping people, it's this year," whether it's health care workers or other first responders or people who have continued to donate blood, she said.
"The heroism shows up daily in people taking care of each other," she said.
EVENT PHOTOS: 26 photos from the Saluting Our Heroes breakfast in 2019
Leanna Bordner, Debbie Lamb, Katie Mavros
Scott Rassi, Jenny Greminger, Erik Carthans
Julie Dobski, Rep. Mike Murphy, Britt Rennels, Rep. Dan Brady
Nicole Hoffman, Michael Meyer, Deann Moran
Cheryl Pold, Craig Long
Joan Stralow, Tracy Patkunas
Court and Lyn Hruska, Michelle Houchin
Carole Ringer, Jordan Ernst, Shelleigh Birlingmair
John Carter with daughter Lila
Event co-chairs Steve Dobski, Lindsey Smith
Chuck Erickson, Bill Croff
Vicki Walsh, Anina Engelhorn
Susan Moore, Katie Zelechowski, Laura Reynolds
Kim Larson, Rod Weigelmann
Senator Bill Brady, Rep. Mike Murphy
Joe Prosser, Debbie Lamb
Julie Dobski, Ryan O’Connell, Cat Woods
Jeremy Daniel, Katy Gesell, Janie Rainey
Halie Belz, Coleen Moore
Michael Williams
Michael Williams, Ella Mavros
Joe Palma, Angela Bargmann
Elmo Quinn
Jordan Curtis, Kevin Callis
Jerome Maddox
Holiday Spectacular performers
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.