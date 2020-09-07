Watch now: Labor Day for labors of love at Bloomington air museum

+4 Unions taking Labor Day message online Because of COVID, there are no Labor Day parades this year.

The museum’s Super Sabre came from the Octave Chanute Aerospace Museum, the former air museum in Rantoul, where it had been painted the colors of the U.S. Air Force’s Thunderbird demonstration team. Research on the plane shows that it never actually flew with the Thunderbirds, although the precision aerobatic team did fly the F-100 for 13 years beginning in 1956.

Briggs said most of the paint on the plane will be replaced over time. One new surprise is that the silver paint that covered the canopy is being removed to reveal the inside of the plane’s cockpit. A peek inside shows that the plane’s gauges and throttle are still intact, and will be of interest to aviation buffs who visit the museum.

With the exception of a few small, reserved tours, Briggs said the museum has been closed since the beginning of the pandemic but it has given volunteers an opportunity to do much needed maintenance.

Volunteers, mostly veterans or aviation enthusiasts, usually meet at the museum on Wednesdays to work on projects, mostly restoring exhibits on the museum apron.