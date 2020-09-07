Watch now: Labor Day for labors of love at Bloomington air museum

For a group of about a dozen veterans, maintaining the Prairie Aviation Museum’s F-100 Super Sabre fighter plane is a labor of love. And that’s what they did Labor Day morning as they began removing peeling paint from the old fighter jet parked near Central Illinois Regional Airport.
The F-100 was billed as the first U.S. Air Force fighter jet to fly supersonic in level flight. And it was a true warbird, having finished off its career bombing enemy traffic along the Ho Chi Minh trail during the War in Vietnam, and defending U.S. troops by providing air support across South Vietnam, said Dick Briggs, a U.S. Marine and Vietnam War veteran.
Briggs of Bloomington said the pilots flying the old plane could always be depended upon to drop their bombs on the enemy and not on his position. Briggs served in Vietnam from 1966 to 1967.
"We would listen for their approach," Briggs said. "It was always a little scary when you heard them on their bomb run, but they always seemed to drop their bombs a hundred yards away from our position."
Today, Briggs no longer carries a rifle, but instead deploys what he says are “Air Force” bayonets, little razor blades that were used by aircrews to carefully remove weathered paint from the plane’s wings and fuselage.
The museum’s Super Sabre came from the Octave Chanute Aerospace Museum, the former air museum in Rantoul, where it had been painted the colors of the U.S. Air Force’s Thunderbird demonstration team. Research on the plane shows that it never actually flew with the Thunderbirds, although the precision aerobatic team did fly the F-100 for 13 years beginning in 1956.
Briggs said most of the paint on the plane will be replaced over time. One new surprise is that the silver paint that covered the canopy is being removed to reveal the inside of the plane’s cockpit. A peek inside shows that the plane’s gauges and throttle are still intact, and will be of interest to aviation buffs who visit the museum.
With the exception of a few small, reserved tours, Briggs said the museum has been closed since the beginning of the pandemic but it has given volunteers an opportunity to do much needed maintenance.
Volunteers, mostly veterans or aviation enthusiasts, usually meet at the museum on Wednesdays to work on projects, mostly restoring exhibits on the museum apron.
“We just enjoy getting together,” said Mike Herrin, a U.S. Navy aviation veteran who served with the Seavolves during the Vietnam War.
The U.S. military demands that museums keep the planes it loans for exhibits in good condition. That proves to be a challenge as parts are no longer available.
Herrin spent his Labor Day morning helping Briggs after he replaced a corroding piece of metal on the trailing edge of the F-100’s elevator.
He said the plane would never fly again but the repair would keep the F-100 from looking worn and in good condition for exhibition.
