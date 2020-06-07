Watch now: Local Black Lives Matter chapter asks for support during public park meeting

BLOOMINGTON — When Ky Ajayi is asked how he is doing these days, he foregoes the standard response of “I’m fine.”
“I’m not fine,” said Ajayi, a member of the local Black Lives Matter chapter, in front of about 400 people at a Black Lives Matter meeting Sunday afternoon at the Miller Park pavilion in Bloomington. “You know how I am? I’m at war. And it is an uncomfortable feeling being at war, when you wake up every morning feeling like you are going to war. Because I’m done.”
Ajayi was one of the founding members of the local chapter, organized in 2017.
“Here we are in 2020 still talking about the same stuff,” he said.
Ajayi said it is a waste of time to talk to the racists in an attempt to change thoughts or mindsets. Instead, he focused on those who weren’t racist, asking for stronger anti-racist behavior, at family dinner celebrations or during the holidays for instance. Racist remarks should be followed by statements that such behavior will not be tolerated.
Actions against racism transfer power, he said.
“We the people don’t have just some of the power. We have all of it,” he added.
Ajayi said that the death of George Floyd on a recorded cellphone video started a movement.
“When we saw brother Floyd get the life choked out of him, it moved white people to say ‘Damn, that ain’t right.’ We have been saying this for how long? ... Finally, white, brown, black, blue, yellow said ‘That ain’t right.’ Police injustice. That ain’t right. There is a systematic problem and damn it, we are going to fix it.”
Attendees were divided into six different workshop groups where leaders gave notes on how to be more active with the local chapter and voicing their concerns to local leaders.
“I’ve never been inspired to attend a local Black Lives Matter meeting or get too much involved until now,” said Nathan Gleich of Bloomington. “It is time for our voices to be heard. George Floyd can’t speak for us now. But we can speak for ourselves.”
Olivia Butts, also a member of BLM Bloomington-Normal, said the local chapter is working on local jail reform measures, and criticized the McLean County Board and Sheriff Jon Sandage for not releasing cash bail bond inmates during the coronavirus pandemic. The county also profits on jail phone and video visitations, she charged.
“We know that black folks are disproportionally affected every single step in the justice system,” she said. “We’re talking when they get pulled over and when they get arrested and when they get charged. Black folks are disproportionally affected which means their bonds are higher and they sit in McLean County longer than their white counterparts. It ain’t right.”
When suspects are in jail, before trials and convictions, they have the potential to lose their housing, their job, relationships, and children, she said.
“That is solely because you don’t have the money to bond out,” she said. “You shouldn’t be sitting in jail because you can’t afford to pay your bond.”
Bloomington Ward 6 Alderwoman Jenn Carrillo said Black Lives Matter Bloomington-Normal has already made a difference. For one, the group was instrumental in putting together a civilian review board to handle police complaints.
“That is what power looks like,” she said.
Jeanna Hays of Bloomington said the last 10 days have inspired her to become more active.
“I feel like we are on the verge of even more happening,” she said. “It seems like we have been through so much this year. First there was the coronavirus and we had to stay at home. Now we seem to be facing even bigger issues but we’re not staying home any longer.”
Alexia Cunningham arrived about 20 minutes prior to the event to talk to local Black Lives Matter leaders.
“I just wanted to find out why people were involved and it seemed like everyone had a personal story and I realized that I had some too,” she said. “I think we can make this a better place if we share those things and work together to create a better system.”
PHOTOS: Black Lives Matter Bloomington-Normal holds meeting
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.