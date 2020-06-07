Watch now: Local Black Lives Matter chapter asks for support during public park meeting

“We know that black folks are disproportionally affected every single step in the justice system,” she said. “We’re talking when they get pulled over and when they get arrested and when they get charged. Black folks are disproportionally affected which means their bonds are higher and they sit in McLean County longer than their white counterparts. It ain’t right.”

When suspects are in jail, before trials and convictions, they have the potential to lose their housing, their job, relationships, and children, she said.

“That is solely because you don’t have the money to bond out,” she said. “You shouldn’t be sitting in jail because you can’t afford to pay your bond.”

“That is what power looks like,” she said.

Jeanna Hays of Bloomington said the last 10 days have inspired her to become more active.