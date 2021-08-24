Watch now: Longest-running Corevette car show coming to Illinois State University

NORMAL — The "granddaddy" of Corvette car shows is returning to its roots for a 50th annual celebration.

The Bloomington Gold Corvettes USA car show, started in 1973 at the McLean County Fairgrounds, will be held June 10-11 at Illinois State University, it was announced Tuesday.

"This is the best I've felt about a community welcoming us, and that's been very important in our decision in coming here," Guy Larsen, president and owner of Bloomington Gold Corvettes USA, told The Pantagraph on Tuesday. "It's going to be lively; it's going to be exciting. We're looking forward to being back."

As many as 15,000 people are projected for the event. A Corvette parade along historic Route 66 also in in the works.

The event, which has been billed as the world's largest Corvette show, started as the Bloomington Corvette Corral, with 125 Corvettes and 30 vendors. For 19 years, Bloomington-Normal served as a hotspot for Corvette owners and fans to gather and buy and sell auto parts. Bloomington Gold also held the Guinness World Record for the longest tour of any single marque with 2,223 Corvettes lined up in a row.

“For one week, thousands of corvettes would come into town and tens of thousands of attendees would come for the show," Larsen said during a Tuesday press conference to announce the event. "The hotels were full, the restaurants were busy, Veterans Highway was like a Corvette thoroughfare for cars all over.”

Springfield, St. Charles, Champaign and, most recently, Indianapolis also have hosted the event.

Normal Mayor Chris Koos, Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe and ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy joined Larsen and Crystal Howard, president and CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, Tuesday for a press conference announcing the return.

"Really, it's recognizing too that we are a resource for our community, not just a university," Kinzy told The Pantagraph. "I think our students are going to be really excited, and I think we're going to have a lot of our students here participating."

"This is going to be a great gift for us," Howard said.

Despite a return of festivals and activities, attendance has not fully reached pre-pandemic levels, according to local officials.

"We've been doing a lot of great things for outdoor events," Howard said. "It's the indoor events that have been lagging behind."

Howard said it is promising to see the car show incorporate both indoor and outdoor elements for people to enjoy.

Koos and Mwilambwe said they remember when the car show was held in Bloomington-Normal. Mwilambwe, a student at the time, recalled thinking how he wished to own a Corvette himself one day.

Koos said, “In the '70s and early '80s, it was an incredible event for the community. No matter where you went, you were aware that this Corvette show was going on."

He added, "The fact that it’s coming back here just adds additional excitement to the show and gives it some new life by returning to its roots. Now with Illinois State University facilities available to them, I think it’s going to take off again.”

