BLOOMINGTON — A group of about 40 people marched through east-side Bloomington neighborhoods Monday night with chants of “No justice; no peace” and “Love one another.”

The group, calling itself Next Generation Initiative, brought its demonstration to the east side because “we want to be seen by them. We want to be heard by them,” said Dominique Stevenson, one of the organizers.

While the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis — and other police-involved deaths blacks elsewhere — was an inspiration for the march, Stevenson said the goals go beyond protesting the past.

He said better laws are needed to be in play for police “who abuse their power to be held accountable.”

Allen Chambers of Bloomington said, “We can’t get justice for Minneapolis. We can get justice for Bloomington-Normal."

He said it is important to identify specific goals.

“If we have no purpose, it’s just talk,” said Chambers.

As the group walked from Tipton Park along Airport Road and into residential neighborhoods, passing motorists honked their horns and waved. Although one person was heard to yell “Go … home,” others in the residential areas either waved or watched silently.

The violence and looting that broke out in parts of Bloomington-Normal overnight Sunday into early Monday was another reason for the march — to show they support peaceful dialog, said Stevenson.

“That’s why we wanted to get right back out here,” he said. It was a way to answer the question of whether “I’m part of the mayhem or part of the solution."

Dashea Crocket of Bloomington and the group Impact ISU said, “Some people are numb. Some people are in shock. We have to march on their behalf.”

She said even though her great-grandfather was killed by the Ku Klux Klan, “my grandfather told me, ‘Don’t hate white people.’”

Monday night’s march included both blacks and whites.

Bloomington-Normal NAACP President Linda Foster told the mostly young crowd, “We need young people to keep things going. … We have an obligation as older people to you. You have an obligation to carry it on. … Justice will prevail.”

Message of justice

