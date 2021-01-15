Watch now: Martin Luther King gospel festival moves to online format at Illinois Wesleyan University

BLOOMINGTON — The Martin Luther King National Holiday Gospel Festival that usually takes place at Illinois Wesleyan University will take place in a virtual format Monday because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Videos of performances and speakers were edited together for a two-hour presentation that will be streamed from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday at www.iwu.edu/gospelfest. It will be available on demand after that time.

This is the 31st year for the annual festival, presented by IWU and the United Community Gospel Singers of Bloomington-Normal. The festival honors the legacy of King, who spoke at IWU in 1961 and 1966.

This year’s performers will be BCAI – School of Art Praise Team, Doc Smith & The Disciples of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Singers of Bloomington-Normal Mass Choir and Voices of Power.