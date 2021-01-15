Watch now: Martin Luther King gospel festival moves to online format at Illinois Wesleyan University

BLOOMINGTON — The Martin Luther King National Holiday Gospel Festival that usually takes place at Illinois Wesleyan University will take place in a virtual format Monday because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
Videos of performances and speakers were edited together for a two-hour presentation that will be streamed from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday at www.iwu.edu/gospelfest. It will be available on demand after that time.
This is the 31st year for the annual festival, presented by IWU and the United Community Gospel Singers of Bloomington-Normal. The festival honors the legacy of King, who spoke at IWU in 1961 and 1966.
This year’s performers will be BCAI – School of Art Praise Team, Doc Smith & The Disciples of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Singers of Bloomington-Normal Mass Choir and Voices of Power.
There also will be a presentation by Deneane Richburg, artistic director and founder of Brownbody, based in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Brownbody is a nonprofit repertory performing arts company that blends modern dance, theater and figure skating focused on issues of social justice. The group also will present a workshop to faculty and staff earlier in the day.
Students will not have class on Monday but there will be a professional development day for faculty and staff with the theme, “Undoing Racism through Creative Practice for Racial Healing.” All activities will be done virtually.
Franklin Larey, director of IWU’s School of Music, will give the keynote address on “Truth, Healing and Hope.” That will be followed by the workshop presented by Brownbody.
A workshop also will be presented by interim chaplain Monica Corsaro and Meg Miner, university archivist and special collections librarian, that will focus on the local history of race and race relations.
