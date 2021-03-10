Watch now: McLean County adds 2 COVID-19 deaths

BLOOMINGTON — Two more people in McLean County have died after contracting COVID-19.

A man in his 60s and a woman in her 80s were the newest deaths announced by the McLean County Health Department on Wednesday.

Neither of the two were affiliated with long-term care facilities.

The total number of county residents who have died due to COVID is 175.

MCHD reported 16 new cases of the virus on Wednesday, bringing the cumulative total to 14,713 confirmed cases since last year.

Test positivity rates continue to stay low, with the county's seven-day rate sitting at 2.2% as of Tuesday and the cumulative rate remaining at 5.8%.

Area hospitals reported 69% of intensive care unit beds and 90% of all other beds as in use Wednesday; 12 patients in county hospitals are there because of COVID-19. MCHD said there are 23 McLean County residents hospitalized — either in or out of the county — with the virus.

Vaccine update

Close to 9% of county residents have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine — around 15,400 people, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.