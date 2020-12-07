Watch now: McLean County adds 263 new COVID-19 cases

The McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported that 417 people tested at the Community Based Testing Site on Bloomington’s west side on Sunday. The site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

The Illinois Department of Public Health added another 8,691 cases on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 796,264.

An additional 90 deaths were also reported. Those include a woman from Champaign County in her 90s, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 80s from Ford County, and a female over 100 years old from Woodford County.

In Livingston County, three new deaths were reported Monday, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths to 35 since March. The individuals included a male in his 70s, a female in her 90s, and a male in his 50s who had been a Pontiac Correctional Center inmate. Ninety-five more residents of Livingston County and three inmates at PCC have tested positive for COVID-19. As of Monday, 2,513 residents have tested positive.