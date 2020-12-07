Watch now: McLean County adds 263 new COVID-19 cases

BLOOMINGTON — The number of confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus in McLean County is inching toward 10,000 after 263 new cases were reported Monday. That brings the total of probable and confirmed cases to 9,337 since March.
As of Monday, 17 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 77% of ICU beds are in use and 88% of total beds are in use.
Also of Monday, 1,246 individuals are isolating at home and 8,016 have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.
“People who are in isolation should stay home until it’s safe for them to be around others,” said McLean County Health Administrator Jessica McKnight.
More than 149,700 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 6.2% The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 9.3% through Sunday.
The McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported that 417 people tested at the Community Based Testing Site on Bloomington’s west side on Sunday. The site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.
The Illinois Department of Public Health added another 8,691 cases on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 796,264.
Support Local Journalism
An additional 90 deaths were also reported. Those include a woman from Champaign County in her 90s, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 80s from Ford County, and a female over 100 years old from Woodford County.
In Livingston County, three new deaths were reported Monday, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths to 35 since March. The individuals included a male in his 70s, a female in her 90s, and a male in his 50s who had been a Pontiac Correctional Center inmate. Ninety-five more residents of Livingston County and three inmates at PCC have tested positive for COVID-19. As of Monday, 2,513 residents have tested positive.
Tazewell County officials reported seven deaths on Monday including a woman in her 50s, two women in their 80s, a man in his 60s, a man in his 70s, a man in his 80s and a man in his 90s. One was a resident of Villas of Hollybrook Morton and another was a resident of Fodulac Rehab in East Peoria, both of which are currently experiencing outbreaks.
Peoria County also reported three deaths including a woman in her 60s, and two women in their 70s.
LaSalle County officials reported four additional deaths. They include a woman in her 60s, a man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 80s. There have been 154 deaths that are COVID-19 related since March.
Officials also announced 100 new cases on Monday, including two boys under the age of 13, a girl under 13, three teenage boys, five teenage girls and 13 women in their 20s.
There have been 6,912 confirmed and probable cases in the county since March.
As of Sunday night, 5,190 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,123 patients were in the ICU and 648 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 30 through Sunday is 10.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 30 – Thursday is 11.9%.
How we are: 6 Bloomington-Normal residents tell personal stories about life during COVID-19
How we are: 6 Bloomington-Normal residents tell personal stories about life during COVID-19
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.