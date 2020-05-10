Watch now: McLean County adds six COVID-19 patients; Illinois State has first on-campus case

LaSalle County added a total of 12 cases over the weekend, and confirmed its fifth death. Ford County added a case on Saturday, bringing its total to 14, with one death. Three of Ford County's cases are associated with congregate living facilities.

Confirmed cases among staff and inmates also have been recorded at Logan Correctional Center and Pontiac Correctional Center, among other state prisons.

ISU confirmed its first on-campus case of COVID-19 with a post on its website, saying it was notified Saturday of the positive test result. "It is the first on-campus confirmed case involving a student, faculty or staff member at Illinois State University," the posting said.

On Friday, the McLean County Health Department said seven recent cases involved students gathered at a private residence in late April and early May. All seven are isolated at home and 10 to 12 close contacts - who are asymptomatic - were asked to self-quarantine.

ISU moved from face-to-face instruction to online learning in mid-March, but some students remained in the residence halls and in off-campus housing. On April 4, Normal Mayor Chris Koos gave Normal police authority to disperse groups of more than 10 people.