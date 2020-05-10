Watch now: McLean County adds six COVID-19 patients; Illinois State has first on-campus case
A packaged face mask, part of the "Face Mask Fence," is seen Friday, May 8, 2020, on the south side of the McLean County Museum of History at the Cruisin' with Lincoln on 66 Visitors Center entrance in downtown Bloomington. The fence is comprised of homemade masks created by community members to help slow down the COVID-19 outbreak. Those in need can take one. The fence will be replenished over time.

BLOOMINGTON — Six more people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing to 121 the number of cases in McLean County.

One of the county's cases now involves an on-campus student, faculty or staff member at Illinois State University, the university confirmed over the weekend.

Sunday's update from the McLean County Health Department said the new cases involve a man in his 20s and a man in his 60s; a woman in her 60s, two women in their 70s and a woman in her 80s.

Of the county's total cases, four people are hospitalized, including one in ICU, and 26 are isolated at home. Three people died in March.

The number of recovered cases rose by one, to 88.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said 1,656 new cases were recorded Sunday, and 57 more people died. Statewide, there are 77,741 cases and 3,406 deaths across 98 of the state's 102 counties.

LaSalle County added a total of 12 cases over the weekend, and confirmed its fifth death. Ford County added a case on Saturday, bringing its total to 14, with one death. Three of Ford County's cases are associated with congregate living facilities.

Confirmed cases among staff and inmates also have been recorded at Logan Correctional Center and Pontiac Correctional Center, among other state prisons.

ISU confirmed its first on-campus case of COVID-19 with a post on its website, saying it was notified Saturday of the positive test result. "It is the first on-campus confirmed case involving a student, faculty or staff member at Illinois State University," the posting said.

On Friday, the McLean County Health Department said seven recent cases involved students gathered at a private residence in late April and early May. All seven are isolated at home and 10 to 12 close contacts - who are asymptomatic - were asked to self-quarantine.

ISU moved from face-to-face instruction to online learning in mid-March, but some students remained in the residence halls and in off-campus housing. On April 4, Normal Mayor Chris Koos gave Normal police authority to disperse groups of more than 10 people.

According to the department's online graphic, the majority of McLean County cases are people in their 20s, followed by people in their 50s and 40s. 

Almost two-thirds of the McLean County cases are women. By race, the virus has affected 64 whites and 41 blacks. Cases among Hispanics, Asians and people identified as other or unknown remain in single digits.

"In the long run, I realize we live in Central Illinois and I realize that Central Illinois is a small part of the world, but if we all do our part, the world will be a much better place," Paul Ritter says.

