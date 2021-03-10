Watch now: McLean County adds two COVID-19 deaths

BLOOMINGTON — Two more people in McLean County have died after contracting COVID-19.
A man in his 60s and a woman in her 80s were the newest deaths announced by the McLean County Health Department on Wednesday.
Neither of the two were affiliated with long-term care facilities.
The total number of county residents who have died due to COVID is 175.
MCHD reported 16 new cases of the virus on Wednesday, bringing the cumulative total to 14,713 confirmed cases since last year.
Test positivity rates continue to stay low, with the county's seven-day rate sitting at 2.2% as of Tuesday and the cumulative rate remaining at 5.8%.
Area hospitals reported 69% of intensive care unit beds and 90% of all other beds as in use Wednesday; 12 patients in county hospitals are there because of COVID-19. MCHD said there are 23 McLean County residents hospitalized — either in or out of the county — with the virus.
Vaccine update
Close to 9% of county residents have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine — around 15,400 people, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
That figure is close to that of neighboring Livingston County, which has fully vaccinated about 9.3% of its population, but low compared to other surrounding counties.
Around 13% of people in Tazewell and Woodford counties are fully vaccinated, with close to 16% of people in Peoria County having received both shots.
DeWitt County has also fully vaccinated about 9% of its population, but Piatt, the county DeWitt shares a health department with, has around 15% of its population vaccinated.
On Tuesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the deployment of 60 Illinois National Guard members to McLean County as part of an effort to ramp up the vaccination rate in the area.
More than 41,000 doses of vaccine have been given out in the county so far, according to IDPH data. That number represents vaccinations given by MCHD, its community partners and private options throughout the area.