Watch now: McLean County awaiting 'more specific guidance' about April 12 vaccine expansion

BLOOMINGTON — After months of COVID-19 vaccine shipments so limited that appointments for them filled nearly as soon as they opened, Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday said "ever-increasing" supplies mean eligibility phases no longer "make sense."
During a briefing Thursday, Pritzker announced that all people 16 years and older who live outside of Chicago will become eligible for the vaccine April 12.
Unlike the Phase 1B expansion presented Feb. 10, in which counties could decide when they would start vaccinating a larger pool of people than originally planned, the move to widespread eligibility wasn't presented as voluntary by the governor's office.
"At that date, all state-supported mass vaccination sites, local health departments, pharmacy partners — in short, every jurisdiction that receives vaccine from the State of Illinois’ allocation — will be instructed to move to widespread eligibility," a statement from the governor's office read.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight, however, said the county is waiting on "more specific" guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
"As Gov. Pritzker said during his press conference today, prioritizing our most vulnerable citizens must take precedent," McKnight said in a statement to The Pantagraph on Thursday. "The MCHD continues to prioritize our Phase 1a, 1b and 1b-plus populations."
McLean County only recently joined Phase 1b-plus, which allows those 16 years and older to be vaccinated if they have certain severe health conditions like cancer or heart disease. While the expansion came sooner than local health officials anticipated, McLean County still trailed other counties — Tazewell, Woodford and Peoria among them — in expanding eligibility.
Pritzker urged "patience" in the coming weeks, offering a disclaimer that while vaccine eligibility and shipments are increasing, appointments will still be necessary — and likely limited.
Locally, MCHD plans to run four first-dose clinics at Grossinger Motors Arena next week, including the following:
- Tuesday, March 23
- Wednesday, March 24
- Thursday, March 25
- Friday, March 26
- Saturday, March 27
As of Thursday morning, more than 53,000 people in the county had received at least one shot, according to Illinois Department of Public Health data.
Around 19,600 people have received both doses, or 11.3% of the county's overall population.