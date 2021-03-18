Watch now: McLean County awaiting 'more specific guidance' about April 12 vaccine expansion

BLOOMINGTON — After months of COVID-19 vaccine shipments so limited that appointments for them filled nearly as soon as they opened, Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday said "ever-increasing" supplies mean eligibility phases no longer "make sense."

During a briefing Thursday, Pritzker announced that all people 16 years and older who live outside of Chicago will become eligible for the vaccine April 12.

Unlike the Phase 1B expansion presented Feb. 10, in which counties could decide when they would start vaccinating a larger pool of people than originally planned, the move to widespread eligibility wasn't presented as voluntary by the governor's office.

"At that date, all state-supported mass vaccination sites, local health departments, pharmacy partners — in short, every jurisdiction that receives vaccine from the State of Illinois’ allocation — will be instructed to move to widespread eligibility," a statement from the governor's office read.

McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight, however, said the county is waiting on "more specific" guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health.