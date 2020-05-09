Watch now: McLean County case total inches upward, now at 115

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — Three more McLean County residents have tested positive for coronavirus, the health department said Saturday, bringing the total to 115.

The new patients are among 23 isolated at home. Two people remain hospitalized and 87 have recovered, the department said. Three people were lost in March.

Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health said almost 400,000 Illinoisans have been tested, with 73,760 having the virus. Some 3,241 people have died.

Recent social gatherings at a private residence is one reason for McLean County's recent uptick in COVID-19 cases following a period with few new cases, department Administrator Jessica McKnight said Friday. Seven of the recent cases were connected to those incidents.

According to the department's online graphic, the majority of McLean County cases are people in their 20s, followed by people in their 50s and 40s. But the department has recorded cases in people younger than 10 and among those in their 80s, among other age groups.

Almost two-thirds of the McLean County cases are women. By race, the virus has affected 63 whites and 40 blacks. Cases among Hispanics, Asians and people identified as other or unknown remain in single digits.