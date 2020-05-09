You are the owner of this article.
Watch now: McLean County case total inches upward, now at 115
Watch now: McLean County case total inches upward, now at 115

Illinois has passed another milestone in testing for the new coronavirus, for the first time conducting more than 20,000 screenings in a single day, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Friday.

Expanded testing is a cornerstone of Pritzker’s five-phase plan for reopening the state, but a study released this week suggests Illinois is still a long way from doing enough to safely relax the governor’s stay-at-home order. And Pritzker himself has said the state needs to test even more than the study from Harvard University suggests.

“Testing is fundamental to our ability to reopen the economy while controlling the spread of the virus,” the governor at his daily news briefing. “That’s what it takes to keep the public safe.

Under the “Restore Illinois” reopening road map Pritzker released Tuesday, the positivity rate in any of the plan’s four regions must be at or under 20% and increase no more than 10 percentage points over a 14-day period, among other criteria, in order to move to the next phase.

According to a recent analysis conducted by Harvard and the STAT online medical publication, Illinois would have to conduct more than 64,000 tests every day before it should further relax its stay-at-home order.

By that measure, Illinois falls far short. The state has averaged 16,432 tests a day for the week ending Friday.

Illinois is not alone, the analysis found. Dozens of states are falling well short of what’s needed, with estimates based on the number of detected cases so far and the population of each state. New York, for example, is conducting about 22,000 tests a day but should be doing nearly 113,000.

Pritzker acknowledged Thursday that the state still needs to conduct many more tests per day before it will be safe to fully reopen the economy.

“Every state in the country, let’s be clear, is trying to ramp up testing,” Pritzker said when asked about the Harvard study at his daily news briefing. “We’re doing it better than most; indeed, we’re No. 2 among the top 10 most populous states in the nation.”

However, he added, “We’re all trying to get to a sense of adequacy. I don’t think 64,000 is adequate for the state of Illinois. I think we’re going to need many more tests than that.

“We want people to be safe when they go to work; we want people to be safe when they go to school. We want people to be safe in all their activities, and they want to know that others have been tested around them so that nobody is without an opportunity to get a test.”

 ASHLEE REZIN GARCIA, CHICAGO SUN-TIMES VIA AP

BLOOMINGTON — Three more McLean County residents have tested positive for coronavirus, the health department said Saturday, bringing the total to 115.

The new patients are among 23 isolated at home. Two people remain hospitalized and 87 have recovered, the department said. Three people were lost in March.

Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health said almost 400,000 Illinoisans have been tested, with 73,760 having the virus. Some 3,241 people have died.

Recent social gatherings at a private residence is one reason for McLean County's recent uptick in COVID-19 cases following a period with few new cases, department Administrator Jessica McKnight said Friday. Seven of the recent cases were connected to those incidents.

According to the department's online graphic, the majority of McLean County cases are people in their 20s, followed by people in their 50s and 40s. But the department has recorded cases in people younger than 10 and among those in their 80s, among other age groups.

Almost two-thirds of the McLean County cases are women. By race, the virus has affected 63 whites and 40 blacks. Cases among Hispanics, Asians and people identified as other or unknown remain in single digits.

The majority of McLean County cases involve people who live in the 61701, 61761 and 61704 ZIP codes.

The free COVID-19 drive-through testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, is open daily. Those who are tested must be able to wipe a self-administered swab in their nose. Tests are available for those who have COVID-19 symptoms or a risk factor, or those who work in health-care facilities, correctional facilities, are first responders, or who work in grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, gas stations, public utilities, factories, childcare settings or sanitation.

Paul Swiech contributed information for this story.

