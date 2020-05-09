Watch now: McLean County case total inches upward, now at 115

BLOOMINGTON — Three more McLean County residents have tested positive for coronavirus, the health department said Saturday, bringing the total to 115.
The new patients are among 23 isolated at home. Two people remain hospitalized and 87 have recovered, the department said. Three people were lost in March.
Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health said almost 400,000 Illinoisans have been tested, with 73,760 having the virus. Some 3,241 people have died.
Recent social gatherings at a private residence is one reason for McLean County's recent uptick in COVID-19 cases following a period with few new cases, department Administrator Jessica McKnight said Friday. Seven of the recent cases were connected to those incidents.
According to the department's online graphic, the majority of McLean County cases are people in their 20s, followed by people in their 50s and 40s. But the department has recorded cases in people younger than 10 and among those in their 80s, among other age groups.
Almost two-thirds of the McLean County cases are women. By race, the virus has affected 63 whites and 40 blacks. Cases among Hispanics, Asians and people identified as other or unknown remain in single digits.
The majority of McLean County cases involve people who live in the 61701, 61761 and 61704 ZIP codes.
The free COVID-19 drive-through testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, is open daily. Those who are tested must be able to wipe a self-administered swab in their nose. Tests are available for those who have COVID-19 symptoms or a risk factor, or those who work in health-care facilities, correctional facilities, are first responders, or who work in grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, gas stations, public utilities, factories, childcare settings or sanitation.
Paul Swiech contributed information for this story.
