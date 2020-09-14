Watch now: McLean County COVID positivity rate declines; state opening mobile testing sites in Normal, Bloomington

The second will be open 5 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday outside Ferrero USA, 2502 Beich Road in Bloomington.

Both mobile sites are open to anyone and there is no charge.

"These units are fanning out around the state," Jome said.

"Certainly, this is very helpful and we're appreciative of the state providing this service this week," Jome said. Extra testing capacity will be helpful to ISU and the entire community, he said.

While the Normal mobile testing site is open to anyone, Jome encouraged ISU students to continue to use on-campus testing sites in Brown Ballroom of Bone Student Center and at the former fire station, 602 N. Adelaide St., Normal. Those sites are open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through the end of September.

Students who use the testing site outside the Alumni Center and test positive for COVID should share their test results with ISU Student Health Services, Jome said.