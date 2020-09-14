Watch now: McLean County COVID positivity rate declines; state opening mobile testing sites in Normal, Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County's seven-day positivity rate, or the measurement of new cases as a percentage of tests for the previous week, dropped to its lowest level in more than two weeks Monday.
The positive development came as the county announced 24 additional cases. Additionally, residents will have even more options for COVID-19 testing this week with two mobile COVID-19 testing sites in Bloomington-Normal along with McLean County's existing options.
Statewide, public health officials reported 1,373 new cases and five additional deaths, bringing the state's totals to 262,744 cases and 8,314 deaths.
The state's COVID positivity rate for the seven days ending Sunday was 3.6%, according to IDPH. As of Sunday night, 1,431 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID, with 335 in intensive care units.
Testing opportunities
The first of the state's two mobile testing sites opened 9 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of the Illinois State University Alumni Center, 1101 N. Main St. in Normal. It will remain open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Wednesday, said ISU spokesman Eric Jome.
The second will be open 5 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday outside Ferrero USA, 2502 Beich Road in Bloomington.
Both mobile sites are open to anyone and there is no charge.
"These units are fanning out around the state," Jome said.
"Certainly, this is very helpful and we're appreciative of the state providing this service this week," Jome said. Extra testing capacity will be helpful to ISU and the entire community, he said.
While the Normal mobile testing site is open to anyone, Jome encouraged ISU students to continue to use on-campus testing sites in Brown Ballroom of Bone Student Center and at the former fire station, 602 N. Adelaide St., Normal. Those sites are open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through the end of September.
Students who use the testing site outside the Alumni Center and test positive for COVID should share their test results with ISU Student Health Services, Jome said.
Federico Forti, vice president of industrial operations at the Ferrero Bloomington candy factory, said the company's culture involves supporting communities where employees live and work. "Helping to safeguard the health of our employees and our neighbors is important and we are honored to work with local and state officials to bring this service to the residents of Bloomington," he said.
Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason applauded Ferrero for partnering with the state to offer the additional COVID testing.
Positivity rate
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported Monday that the county's seven-day positivity rate, through Sunday, had declined to 6.6% from 8.4% the day before.
Because the county's positivity rate had consistently exceeded 8% during the past couple of weeks, McLean County was among counties on the IDPH COVID warning list on Friday for the second straight week.
McLean County's cumulative positivity rate, of the more than 61,300 tests of county residents conducted since March, remained 4.8%, McKnight reported.
The new cases reported on Monday increased McLean County's number of COVID cases so far this week to 59 and since March 19 to 2,938, McKnight reported.
Included in that total are 1,412 people who are isolating at home (17 more than on Sunday); seven who are hospitalized, two of whom are in intensive care (unchanged from Sunday); and 1,501 people who have recovered (an increase of seven from Sunday).
In addition, 18 McLean County residents have died of COVID. The most recent death was reported on Thursday.
Meanwhile, ISU reported on Monday that, during the previous seven days, 65 students had tested positive on campus for COVID-19 of 981 students tested, for a positivity rate of 6.6%, a decrease from the double-digit rates reported in the previous two weeks.
Since testing began on campus on Aug. 17, 1,383 students have tested positive of 7,587 students tested, ISU reported. That's a positivity rate of 18.2%. The rate had been in the 20% range.
ISU President Larry Dietz has warned that students who gathered en masse early Wednesday at three different outside locations to see YouTube personalities the NELK Boys could face consequences, including suspension.
McKnight said on Friday that any possible COVID cases resulting from those gatherings — as well as from Labor Day gatherings — may not appear for up to 14 days after exposure.
While ISU COVID results are included in the McLean County totals, they are not necessarily reflected on the same day. The university's daily reports reflect information from Reditus Laboratories, which performs the on-campus testing. The county numbers come from IDPH and includes results from tests performed at multiple locations.
At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 421 people were tested on Sunday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported on Monday. That testing site — open to anyone who can perform the nasal self-swab test — operates 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and except during severe weather.
Elsewhere in Central Illinois, Logan County Health Department reported ten new COVID cases on Monday, bringing that county's total to 389, with 326 recovered, while LaSalle County Health Department reported 13 new cases, bringing that county's total to 1,512, with 922 recovered.
