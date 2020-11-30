Watch now: McLean County COVID positivity rate up; Pritzker: No Illinois regions will end Tier 3 mitigations in next few weeks

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County's COVID-19 positivity rate increased and the virus claimed 11 more Central Illinois lives during the Thanksgiving weekend, it was announced Monday, the same day Gov. J.B. Pritzker warned of a post-holiday acceleration in case numbers statewide.

Despite some slight improvement in key public health metrics over the past week, Pritzker said he has no immediate plans to roll back COVID-19 mitigation efforts over the next few weeks. Speaking during his daily COVID-19 briefing Monday in Chicago, Pritzker quoted Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who warned over the weekend of “a surge within a surge” due to the large volume of holiday travel over the Thanksgiving Day weekend.

“He is not alone in that assessment,” Pritzker said.

According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the daily average number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in the state actually fell Nov. 24-29, to 5,944. That was a decline of 114, or roughly 1.9%, from the previous week’s average.

But that number was still higher than the peak of the first wave of the pandemic in early May when it stood at 4,816, and it remained four times higher than the hospitalization rate recorded the week of Aug. 2 when it stood at 1,410.