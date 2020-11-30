Watch now: McLean County COVID positivity rate up; Pritzker: No Illinois regions will end Tier 3 mitigations in next few weeks

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County's COVID-19 positivity rate increased and the virus claimed 11 more Central Illinois lives during the Thanksgiving weekend, it was announced Monday, the same day Gov. J.B. Pritzker warned of a post-holiday acceleration in case numbers statewide.
Despite some slight improvement in key public health metrics over the past week, Pritzker said he has no immediate plans to roll back COVID-19 mitigation efforts over the next few weeks. Speaking during his daily COVID-19 briefing Monday in Chicago, Pritzker quoted Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who warned over the weekend of “a surge within a surge” due to the large volume of holiday travel over the Thanksgiving Day weekend.
“He is not alone in that assessment,” Pritzker said.
According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the daily average number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in the state actually fell Nov. 24-29, to 5,944. That was a decline of 114, or roughly 1.9%, from the previous week’s average.
But that number was still higher than the peak of the first wave of the pandemic in early May when it stood at 4,816, and it remained four times higher than the hospitalization rate recorded the week of Aug. 2 when it stood at 1,410.
Pritzker said it could take several days or even weeks before the state sees what impact holiday travel and gathering will have on its infection rate
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said Monday that it's "recommended that anyone who traveled to another part of the country or got together with people outside of their household (to) assess their risk for contracting COVID-19 and consider self-quarantining to help mitigate the spread of the virus as we enter the holiday season."
McKnight reported on Monday that 467 more McLean County residents had been diagnosed with COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the number of people who have been diagnosed in the county since March 19 to 8,580.
The county's seven-day positivity rate — the percent of county residents tested for the virus and who have tested positive in the previous week — was 10.5%, compared with 8.3% on Friday. Of the 141,000 tests of county residents since March, 6.1% have come back positive for the virus, compared with 5.9% on Friday.
Numbers also were up in other Central Illinois counties since Thanksgiving:
- Tazewell County reported five new COVID deaths — a woman in her 70s who had been a resident of Timber Creek in Pekin, a woman in her 80s who had been a resident of Hallmark Healthcare of Pekin, two women in their 80s who were not residents of long-term care facilities and a man in his 80s who was not a resident of a long-term care facility.
- Livingston County reported 124 new COVID cases and two deaths — a man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s.
- Logan County reported 169 new cases and one new death, a person in their 80s.
- LaSalle County reported two more deaths since Sunday — a man in his 50s and a man in his 90s — and 52 new cases.
- Ford County reported 88 new cases.
- Woodford County reported the death of a woman in her 70s who had been a resident of Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka.
Support Local Journalism
Twenty-two McLean County residents were hospitalized with the virus, compared with 20 on Friday.
"It is important to remember that this number does not represent all persons currently hospitalized for COVID-19 or for other treatment and care," McKnight said. "Our local hospitals provide care for individuals from outside our county.
"McLean County hospitals are reporting 85% of ICU (intensive care unit) beds in use and 86% of total beds in use," McKnight reported. On Friday, 96% of ICU beds were in use and 76% of total beds were in use.
Fifty county residents have died of the virus. The most recent McLean County death was reported on Nov. 24.
Ninety-one more McLean County residents were isolating at home, with 1,465 people in home isolation on Monday compared with 1,374 on Friday. A total of 374 more people have recovered from the virus since Friday.
"If you have been exposed to COVID-19 at a holiday gathering, while traveling, or at any time, quarantine yourself to protect others by staying home for 14 days after your last contact with a person who has COVID-19; staying away from others, especially people who are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19; and watching for fever (of) 100.4 degrees or higher, cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19," McKnight said.
People who develop COVID symptoms within 14 days of a gathering, or people who test positive for COVID, should notify the host and others who attended, McKnight said.
At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 438 people were tested on Sunday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported on Monday. Testing numbers declined during Thanksgiving weekend after being as high as 802 people tested on Nov. 24.
That testing site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at www.testdirectly.com/McLean.
Meanwhile, Illinois Department of Public Health announced Monday that several mobile COVID testing sites statewide will be available to anyone at no cost during the next week. Those include Ferrero, 2501 Beich Road, Bloomington, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Piatt County Health Department, 1020 S. Market St., Monticello, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.
How we are: 6 Bloomington-Normal residents tell personal stories about life during COVID-19
How we are: 6 Bloomington-Normal residents tell personal stories about life during COVID-19
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.