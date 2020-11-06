Watch now: McLean County COVID positivity rate up to 7.5%; 118 new cases

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County's COVID-19 positivity rate continued to increase on Friday.

McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported that the seven-day positivity rate, the percent of tests of county residents that have come back positive in the previous week, was 7.5%, compared with 7.1% on Thursday. The positivity rate has been increasing for several days.

Of the 105,800 tests of county residents since March, 4.6% have come back positive, McKnight said. That cumulative positive rate increased from 4.5% the day before.

McKnight expressed concern on Thursday about the increase in the number of county residents who are testing positive for the virus and the rise in the positivity rate.

On Friday, McKnight reported 118 new coronavirus cases in McLean County, which means that 480 county residents have tested positive for the virus so far this week and 4,838 since March 19.