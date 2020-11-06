Watch now: McLean County COVID positivity rate up to 7.5%; 118 new cases

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County's COVID-19 positivity rate continued to increase on Friday.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported that the seven-day positivity rate, the percent of tests of county residents that have come back positive in the previous week, was 7.5%, compared with 7.1% on Thursday. The positivity rate has been increasing for several days.
Governor Pritzker gives a COVID-19 update.Posted by Governor JB Pritzker on Friday, November 6, 2020
Of the 105,800 tests of county residents since March, 4.6% have come back positive, McKnight said. That cumulative positive rate increased from 4.5% the day before.
McKnight expressed concern on Thursday about the increase in the number of county residents who are testing positive for the virus and the rise in the positivity rate.
On Friday, McKnight reported 118 new coronavirus cases in McLean County, which means that 480 county residents have tested positive for the virus so far this week and 4,838 since March 19.
Of the total, 13 people are hospitalized, one more than on Thursday, but none in intensive care.
Eighty-one more people are isolating at home, with 588 people in home isolation on Friday compared with 507 on Thursday.
Thirty-six additional county residents have recovered from the virus as McKnight reported that 4,198 people have recovered since March, compared with 4,162 on Thursday.
Support Local Journalism
Thirty-nine county residents have died of the virus. The most recent death reported Thursday was a woman in her 30s with no known underlying health conditions and who was not associated with a long-term care facility.
McLean County COVID cases over the past week by age were:
- Forty-six people between the ages of 1 and 17
- Fifty-one 18- and 19-year-olds
- One hundred seventy people in their 20s
- Fifty people in their 30s
- Forty-eight people in their 40s
- Forty-five people in their 50s
- Twenty-nine people in their 60s
- Twenty-five people in their 70s
- Nine people in their 80s
- And seven people in their 90s.
Meanwhile, Dr. Aaron Rossi, CEO of Reditus Laboratories, told The Pantagraph that a new record high number of people were tested on Thursday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds.
Rossi said that 1,115 people were tested, breaking the single-day record of 948, which was set on Wednesday, which broke the record of 910 set on Tuesday.
Reditus operates that testing site at 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. The site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at www.testdirectly.com/McLean.
This story will be updated.
Alex Juarez
Amy Garry
Andrea Anderson Stewart
Barbara Leigh
Brittany Brackney
Dawn Kelley-Lett
Glennda Knauer
Heather J. Hardman
Jordon Hanshew
Katie Harness
Mary Huff Moser
Melissa Tucker-Marx
Molly Krause
Pam Burress
Peg Schad
Peggy Karr Tippett
Peggy Stiles
Randi Meyer
Randy Wahls
Renee Chee Metternick
Renuka Rsr
Rhiannon Rowland
Rhonda Houk
Ryan Bliss
Scott May
Shannon Frerichs Laesch
Wanda Preston.jpg
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.