Watch now: McLean County fire truck parade spreads safety message

BLOOMINGTON — With the coronavirus pandemic affecting nearly every planned event, the organizers of the annual McLean County Fire Truck Parade in Bloomington discussed the options.
The parade was started in 1982 by Del Thomas, then the fire chief in Hudson. It is now sponsored by Mutual Aid Box Alarm System Division 41 and each year, every McLean County Fire Department sends trucks and volunteers to Bloomington for a parade of trucks from Franklin Park to the State Farm Corporate Headquarters.
The parade is symbolic as it officially kicks off Fire Prevention Week.
“It was very 'iffy,' if we should have it,” Thomas said. “But I kind of had the feeling that we had to do something. We started this thing and it’s been done every year and all of us felt we had to go forward with it, even if we had to scale it back some.”
Traditionally, after the parade, the departments park their trucks in the State Farm parking lot and invite local residents to bring their kids to sit in the fire trucks and talk with the firefighters. This year, that portion was cancelled.
“I’m proud of our fire departments,” Thomas said, “and I kind of like to sell them and show them off. But, we did what we could and it worked out all right, even though we are disappointed we can’t open up everything like normal.”
A few of the trucks still parked in one of the alternate State Farm parking lots immediately after the parade and a few families took the opportunity to take pictures standing outside the trucks.
“We come every year,” said Hillary Leach of McLean, who brought her son, Alexander. “He turns three on Tuesday and he loves the fire trucks.”
Beth Baker of Bloomington still enjoyed the parade, which included nearly two dozen fire trucks from around the county.
“We live just a block away, but it’s always been a highlight for our family,” she said. “It’s a shame we can’t go tour the trucks, but I understand. I’m just glad they went forward with the parade. It means a lot to the kids.”
Fire Prevention Week is observed each year to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire of Oct. 8, 1871, which killed more than 250 people.
This year’s theme is kitchen fires, which are responsible for the majority of residential fires.
McLean County's annual fire truck parade dedicated to first responders, health care workers
BLOOMINGTON — Firefighters from all over McLean County will kick-off Fire Prevention Week on Sunday with the annual Chief Del Thomas Fire Truck Parade.
The parade, sponsored by Mutual Aid Box Alarm System Division 41, marks the start of fire prevention week each year. It was started in 1982 by Hudson Fire Chief Del Thomas, and last year featured about 35 trucks and first responder vehicles from McLean County.
This year, MABAS Division 41 is dedicating the parade to all first responders, nurses, doctors, CNAs, emergency management personnel and those in supporting roles who have assisted and cared for COVID-19 patients.
"Most of them have been going through quite a bit," said Lt. Les Siron, with the Bloomington Township Fire Protection District. "I think this year, with everything going on, I just think it's a good idea to honor the people that have been on the front lines every day dealing with this."
Fire trucks will not be staged for viewing prior to the parade because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Parade line up begins at noon at Franklin Park, in Bloomington, and will begin at 1 p.m. Trucks will head east on Locust Street to Towanda Avenue, south to Washington Street, and then head east, finishing at the State Farm's corporate headquarters.
People are encouraged to practice social distancing along the parade route.
Fire Prevention Week is observed each year the week of Oct. 9 to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire of Oct. 8, 1871, which killed more than 250 people and left 100,000 people homeless.
This year's them for Fire Prevention Week is kitchen fires, which are responsible for the majority of residential fires, and will focus on teaching people to be aware of their surroundings when cooking, said Siron.
