Watch now: McLean County fire truck parade spreads safety message

BLOOMINGTON — With the coronavirus pandemic affecting nearly every planned event, the organizers of the annual McLean County Fire Truck Parade in Bloomington discussed the options.

The parade was started in 1982 by Del Thomas, then the fire chief in Hudson. It is now sponsored by Mutual Aid Box Alarm System Division 41 and each year, every McLean County Fire Department sends trucks and volunteers to Bloomington for a parade of trucks from Franklin Park to the State Farm Corporate Headquarters.

The parade is symbolic as it officially kicks off Fire Prevention Week.

“It was very 'iffy,' if we should have it,” Thomas said. “But I kind of had the feeling that we had to do something. We started this thing and it’s been done every year and all of us felt we had to go forward with it, even if we had to scale it back some.”