 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: McLean County fire truck parade spreads safety message
0 comments
top story

Watch now: McLean County fire truck parade spreads safety message

{{featured_button_text}}
100520-blm-loc-1firetruck

Alexander Leach, who turns three on Tuesday, received an early birthday present by getting his picture taken on the back of a Lexington fire truck during Sunday's annual Fire Truck Parade to kick off Fire Prevention Week.

 Kevin Barlow

BLOOMINGTON — With the coronavirus pandemic affecting nearly every planned event, the organizers of the annual McLean County Fire Truck Parade in Bloomington discussed the options.

The parade was started in 1982 by Del Thomas, then the fire chief in Hudson. It is now sponsored by Mutual Aid Box Alarm System Division 41 and each year, every McLean County Fire Department sends trucks and volunteers to Bloomington for a parade of trucks from Franklin Park to the State Farm Corporate Headquarters.

The parade is symbolic as it officially kicks off Fire Prevention Week.

“It was very 'iffy,' if we should have it,” Thomas said. “But I kind of had the feeling that we had to do something. We started this thing and it’s been done every year and all of us felt we had to go forward with it, even if we had to scale it back some.”

100520-blm-loc-2firetruck

Fire Prevention Week kicked off Sunday in McLean County with the annual Fire Truck Parade in Bloomington. Fire Prevention Week is observed each year to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire of Oct. 8, 1871, which killed more than 250 people.

Traditionally, after the parade, the departments park their trucks in the State Farm parking lot and invite local residents to bring their kids to sit in the fire trucks and talk with the firefighters. This year, that portion was cancelled.

“I’m proud of our fire departments,” Thomas said, “and I kind of like to sell them and show them off. But, we did what we could and it worked out all right, even though we are disappointed we can’t open up everything like normal.”

100520-blm-loc-3firetruck

Fire Prevention Week kicked off Sunday in McLean County with the annual Fire Truck Parade in Bloomington. This truck is from LeRoy. Fire Prevention Week is observed each year to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire of Oct. 8, 1871, which killed more than 250 people.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A few of the trucks still parked in one of the alternate State Farm parking lots immediately after the parade and a few families took the opportunity to take pictures standing outside the trucks.

“We come every year,” said Hillary Leach of McLean, who brought her son, Alexander. “He turns three on Tuesday and he loves the fire trucks.”

Beth Baker of Bloomington still enjoyed the parade, which included nearly two dozen fire trucks from around the county.

“We live just a block away, but it’s always been a highlight for our family,” she said. “It’s a shame we can’t go tour the trucks, but I understand. I’m just glad they went forward with the parade. It means a lot to the kids.”

100520-blm-loc-4firetruck

Fire Prevention Week kicked off Sunday in McLean County with the annual Fire Truck Parade in Bloomington. Fire Prevention Week is observed each year to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire of Oct. 8, 1871, which killed more than 250 people.

This year, the parade was dedicated to all first responders, nurses, doctors, CNAs, emergency management personnel and those in supporting roles who have assisted and cared for COVID-19 patients.

Fire Prevention Week is observed each year to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire of Oct. 8, 1871, which killed more than 250 people.

This year’s theme is kitchen fires, which are responsible for the majority of residential fires.

Del Thomas Fire Truck Parade 2019

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Beams go up at Lincoln Lofts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News