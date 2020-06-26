Watch now: McLean County GOP chairwoman criticizes business boycott list

BLOOMINGTON — The chairwoman of the McLean County Republican Party says a boycott list targeting business owners who support Donald Trump is reminiscent of McCarthyism and should not be advanced by local city government officeholders or the Democratic Party.
Connie Beard, also a Realtor with Denbestern Real Estate in Bloomington, was one of at least two dozen Central Illinois people and businesses targeted on the list that has circulated on social media in recent weeks. The document — the author of which hasn't been identified — said businesses were added because their owners support Trump or have made posts regarding “all lives matter.”
“The effort to defame my character and to damage the company I work for is despicable,” Beard said at a press conference Friday outside the McLean County Museum of History. “I hold to the belief that we are all one race. We are all one family and the children of God. To judge someone based on the color of their skin is not only foolish, it is a sin.”
The list at one point was viewable by the public, but now requires approval from an administrator to access. The Pantagraph was not able to get permission to view the most recent version of the list Friday. It was also circulated on the private Facebook group, Voices of Justice, moderated by Bloomington Ward 6 Alderwoman Jenn Carrillo.
Carrillo previously told The Pantagraph she moderates the group in her free time.
“I felt a space was needed for folks on the left to engage in difficult conversations (as some of the existing spaces are not moderated fairly and do not have enough people of color in positions of power in my opinion),” she told The Pantagraph earlier this month.
“To be clear, VoJ isn't an organization or a community group with a mission ... it's just a discussion group. People post all kinds of things on there — some I agree with, and some I don't. But that's the point of the group.”
Carrillo said the list was created by one of the page members and serves as a “perfect example” of why such social media groups are important.
“Some folks are grateful to have the resource, while others have had lukewarm or negative reactions,” she said. “But the point is that they're engaging with one another in tense conversations about their use of purchasing power.”
The list, when reviewed by The Pantagraph earlier this month, contained columns for the business name, location, reason to boycott, and "receipts," or a link to the site in question. The reasons to boycott vary, but several indicated racism as a factor. A club in Peoria, for instance, was listed because it has a “racist dress code policy (see: no braids or locs) ... and institutes criminal background checks on customers.”
Beard said Friday that not only was Carrillo promoting the list, but so was Ward 8 Alderman Jeff Crabill.
"I didn't create the list, I didn't promote the list, but I saw the list," Crabill said, when asked for comment by The Pantagraph later Friday. "I think if people want to make decisions based on whatever for shopping, then they can do that. Republicans do that. Democrats do that.
"Sometimes they don't like the way the store looks or don't like the product. That is capitalism."
At one point, the list included at least 20 businesses, including nine from Bloomington.
Nathan Hinch, the chairman of the Board of the McLean County Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber knows about the list.
“While we will privately do our due diligence about this serious issue, we would remind you that now more than ever is a time to support all local businesses,” he said. “The unintended consequences of anything different are significant, especially at a time of economic recovery.”
Beard said she is not afraid to speak out about being on the list.
“At a time when our economy has taken such a hard blow, it is irresponsible to attack any of our businesses that are struggling to provide jobs and keep our county afloat,” she said. “Such a list ignores the impact it will have on the workers who could suffer reduced hours and possibly face dismissal because of the loss of business their employers suffer.”
Beard called on the local Democratic officials and candidates to join with the Republican party and publicly reject the boycott list.
She said she found out about the list two weeks ago when someone e-mailed it to her.
“I am not a person to get out there to pick fights and be aggressive,” she said. “But I prayed about it, talked with my husband about it and sought counsel from others about it, and finally reached a decision that I had to say something about it.”
After learning she was on the list, she called her managing broker and told her that she hoped it wouldn’t push back on the company.
“Her immediate response was not to worry,” she said. “She told me that she had faith and trust and that the truth will come out and to stay strong. I have been in the real estate business for 27 years and there has never been any thought or accusation to me of having any racist tendencies.”
