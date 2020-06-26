Watch now: McLean County GOP chairwoman criticizes business boycott list

Beard said she is not afraid to speak out about being on the list.

“At a time when our economy has taken such a hard blow, it is irresponsible to attack any of our businesses that are struggling to provide jobs and keep our county afloat,” she said. “Such a list ignores the impact it will have on the workers who could suffer reduced hours and possibly face dismissal because of the loss of business their employers suffer.”

Beard called on the local Democratic officials and candidates to join with the Republican party and publicly reject the boycott list.

She said she found out about the list two weeks ago when someone e-mailed it to her.

“I am not a person to get out there to pick fights and be aggressive,” she said. “But I prayed about it, talked with my husband about it and sought counsel from others about it, and finally reached a decision that I had to say something about it.”

After learning she was on the list, she called her managing broker and told her that she hoped it wouldn’t push back on the company.