Watch now: McLean County hires 'consensus builder' to bring more residents to county nursing home

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County leaders want to increase the number of residents at the county nursing home and believe they have found the person to do that.
Terri Edens, who has worked in long-term care since 1973, is the new administrator of the McLean County Nursing Home, 901 N. Main St., Normal.
She replaces Cindy Wegner, the administrator since 2015, who "resigned to pursue other long-term care leadership opportunities," said county Administrator Camille Rodriguez.
"She (Edens) is a caring administrator who motivates her staff and is a consensus builder," Rodriguez said.
Edens has increased the number of residents (called the census), increased staff and reduced the number of temporary contract staff in other nursing homes in which she's been administrator, Rodriguez said. Those are among her goals for the county nursing home, Rodriguez said.
Improving the financial performance of the nursing home is a goal after the facility had an operating loss of $2.27 million for the fiscal year that ended Dec. 31, 2019, according to county Auditor Michelle Anderson.
"You can't have a successful financial performance without quality of care," Rodriguez said.
While the nursing home has had a reputation for quality care, it has struggled financially and its census has declined, in part, because some people think of it as a place only for poor residents, a blue-ribbon panel concluded two years ago.
As of Monday, the nursing home had 78 residents, Edens said. Fifty-seven use Medicaid as their insurance, 17 are private pay, two are VA admissions and two are on Medicare A, Edens said.
The nursing home has 150 beds.
Many nursing homes have experienced a decline in the number of residents in recent weeks as family members have delayed placement of loved ones because of COVID-19 concerns, said Cassy Taylor, county assistant administrator.
In addition, McLean County Nursing Home has declined to take on any new placements who are active COVID patients, Rodriguez said. The nursing home has had no COVID cases so far.
"I am so proud of the employees of the nursing home, especially during the last 90 days during the pandemic," she said.
Edens said her focus will be to motivate, mentor, coach and value the nursing home staff.
Edens' yearly salary will be $101,718.24, Rodriguez said.
Edens said she became interested in nursing home work as a child when she visited her grandmother, who had Alzheimer's disease.
"I was intrigued by what the elderly could tell you," she said.
She began volunteering at a nursing home as a teenager and her first job was a dietary aide at a long-term care facility in Chillicothe. She worked as a cook at a facility in Varna, went to college, became a dietary manager at a nursing home in Henry, then worked as a dietary management consultant to long-term care facilities.
Edens returned to college again, got an administrator's license and worked as an administrator for Heritage Health in El Paso, then for Liberty Village in Peoria before being hired June 22 at McLean County.
"I know that McLean County Nursing Home is a great place," Edens said. "I know we can increase the census."
Paul Swiech's memorable stories of 2019
Paul Swiech's memorable stories of 2019
Choosing my five favorite stories of 2019 is impossible. I don't view articles as favorites. They are either good or they aren't. So what I have done is selected good articles that represent some of the work that I've done in 2019. Comparing articles is difficult so I stayed away from news stories. Instead I gravitated to more in-depth stories that spoke to a cross section of our readers and generated a lot of feedback throughout the year.
After a coroner's report included information about all the fall-related deaths in McLean County and during our long winter that resulted in a lot of slips and slides, I did a two-part series on falls in March. I didn't just report the numbers but personalized the issue by interviewing people who had fallen and included information about the dangers, how people could reduce their risk, where help was available and how nursing homes and hospitals were responding.
After our dog Kip died, I considered that he offered us life lessons, as silly as that may sound. Kip was known among several people in the community from when my son showed him in 4-H and from his many walks in Miller Park. But the response to the column that I wrote in January about Kip's life lessons proved that thousands of our readers agreed that there's a lot to be learned from our canine companions.
Dodie Dunson Sr. has been a good source of information for several Pantagraph stories over the years, including stories that I did in summer 2018 on how the Bloomington-Normal community could respond to an increase in gun violence. I realized that we'd never profiled Dodie. He prefers that others, especially youth, be in the spotlight. But he agreed to an interview and photos and others shared their voices. What resulted was a better understanding of a man who has worked behind the scenes for many years to make McLean County a better place to live.
When some politicians blamed mental illness for the increase in mass shootings, one human services professional who lives with mental illness reached out to me and expressed concern that this was discouraging people from getting help because they feared they could be branded as violent. So I worked with him to assemble a panel of human services professionals, some of whom live with mental illness, to share their thoughts, their personal and professional stories and research. What resulted was a thoughtful piece that also included where people can get help and a sidebar on local law enforcement's take on the issue.
When the cost of insulin became the subject of national, state and local debate during the summer, I personalized the issue by interviewing a person with diabetes from LeRoy and interviewed certified diabetes educators to get the facts. I included information from insulin manufacturers to provide their perspective and told readers struggling with high costs where help was available. I also wrote about state legislation to control costs. The legislation passed the General Assembly later in the year and was signed by the governor.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
