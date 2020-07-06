Watch now: McLean County hires 'consensus builder' to bring more residents to county nursing home

"I am so proud of the employees of the nursing home, especially during the last 90 days during the pandemic," she said.

Edens said her focus will be to motivate, mentor, coach and value the nursing home staff.

Edens' yearly salary will be $101,718.24, Rodriguez said.

Edens said she became interested in nursing home work as a child when she visited her grandmother, who had Alzheimer's disease.

"I was intrigued by what the elderly could tell you," she said.

She began volunteering at a nursing home as a teenager and her first job was a dietary aide at a long-term care facility in Chillicothe. She worked as a cook at a facility in Varna, went to college, became a dietary manager at a nursing home in Henry, then worked as a dietary management consultant to long-term care facilities.

Edens returned to college again, got an administrator's license and worked as an administrator for Heritage Health in El Paso, then for Liberty Village in Peoria before being hired June 22 at McLean County.

"I know that McLean County Nursing Home is a great place," Edens said. "I know we can increase the census."