Watch now: McLean County off COVID warning list, DeWitt County on

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County's improving COVID-19 numbers resulted in the county being removed from Illinois Department of Public Health's COVID-19 warning list on Friday afternoon.
But DeWitt County's worsening COVID numbers placed that county on the list.
And the virus claimed two more lives in Tazewell County and another life in LaSalle County.
"The progress that we have seen is testament to what this community can accomplish with a unified response when we work together toward a common goal," McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight told The Pantagraph.
"I know how hard the staff of the McLean County Health Department are working to protect and promote health every day," McKnight said. "I ask that we all keep taking this virus seriously and continue to do everything we can to keep each other safe. It's important that we stay on track and don't become complacent. We have the power to reduce the further spread of the virus by washing our hands, wearing our face coverings and watching our distance."
But DeWitt County was among 24 Illinois counties placed on the warning list.
The county was placed on the list for three reasons, according to David Remmert, administrator of the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department. In the past week, the county's COVID incidence rate has increased from 101 per 100,000 people to 108, the test positivity rate has risen from 5.2% to 8.6% and the number of tests performed has dropped from 308 to 244.
"I was hopeful we could manage our way through this pandemic without appearing on the warning list but that isn't the case here," Remmert said. He noted that Labor Day weekend gatherings contributed to the spike in DeWitt County COVID cases.
Remmert encouraged mask wearing, maintaining social distancing and refraining from attending indoor events. The health department has hired three more people to keep up with contact tracing of people who have tested positive for COVID and their close contacts, has encouraged restaurants to implement stricter protocols and wants people whose immune system is compromised to stay home as much as possible.
"Now is the time for both of our counties (DeWitt and Piatt) to double down in their personal efforts to stop the spread of this disease," Remmert said. "Look, this is a highly contagious disease and while you may not necessarily have anything more than mild symptoms, you are capable to transmitting it to others. I worry about the spread to vulnerable populations."
McLean County Health Department reported 50 new COVID cases on Friday, meaning that 196 more people have been diagnosed so far this week, 273 in the past seven days and 3,075 since March 19.
Of those, 1,238 people are isolating at home; seven are hospitalized, with one in intensive care; and 1,811 people have recovered. McLean County has reported 19 coronavirus-related deaths; the most recent was on Thursday.
The county's rolling seven-day positivity rate was 5% through Thursday. That's a marked decrease from the 9.4% rate reported on Sept. 11.
The county's cumulative positivity rate, based on more than 64,600 tests since March, is 4.8%.
Illinois State University reported Friday that, during the previous seven days, 30 students had tested positive of 931 students tested on campus for a positivity rate of 3.2%. That continued a decline in the rate that began earlier this week after double-digit rates were reported in the previous two weeks.
Since testing began on campus on Aug. 17, 1,402 students have tested positive of 8,206 students tested, ISU reported Friday. That's a positivity rate of 17%, compared with the 20% rate reported last week.
There were 534 people tested Thursday at the McLean County Fairgrounds community testing site operated by Reditus, according to the county's Emergency Management Agency.
Among other Central Illinois counties:
- LaSalle County reported its 55th COVID death — a man in his 50s — and 22 new cases, bringing that county's total to 1,575 cases since March.
- Tazewell County had two more COVID deaths — a woman in her 30s and a woman in her 80s — bringing that county's COVID death count up to 18.
- Logan County reported 13 new COVID cases, bringing that county's total to 427 cases.
- Livingston County had 12 new COVID cases, including seven new cases at Pontiac Correctional Center, meaning that county has had 322 COVID cases.
