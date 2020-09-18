Watch now: McLean County off COVID warning list, DeWitt County on

But DeWitt County was among 24 Illinois counties placed on the warning list.

The county was placed on the list for three reasons, according to David Remmert, administrator of the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department. In the past week, the county's COVID incidence rate has increased from 101 per 100,000 people to 108, the test positivity rate has risen from 5.2% to 8.6% and the number of tests performed has dropped from 308 to 244.

"I was hopeful we could manage our way through this pandemic without appearing on the warning list but that isn't the case here," Remmert said. He noted that Labor Day weekend gatherings contributed to the spike in DeWitt County COVID cases.

Remmert encouraged mask wearing, maintaining social distancing and refraining from attending indoor events. The health department has hired three more people to keep up with contact tracing of people who have tested positive for COVID and their close contacts, has encouraged restaurants to implement stricter protocols and wants people whose immune system is compromised to stay home as much as possible.