Watch now: McLean County reports 66 new COVID-19 cases; nearby counties move to Phase 4

BLOOMINGTON — New data from the McLean County Health Department on Thursday reported that 66 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed since Wednesday. That brings the cumulative case total to 13,310.
Nearly 600 people are isolating at home, while 22 people are reported as being in the hospital due to contracting coronavirus. As of Thursday, 77% of the county's total hospital beds were in use; 65% of ICU beds were also reported as filled.
And while 22 McLean County residents were reported as hospitalized with COVID-19, health officials said in a news release that a total of 28 people are in the hospital with the virus.
No new deaths were reported in the county's update, meaning that number stands at 136.
VACCINE UPDATE
McLean County, now under Phase 1B of the state's vaccination plan, reports 6,500 vaccines have been administered so far.
As it has in recent days, the county statement noted that shipments of vaccine "continue to be limited," although Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement Thursday that he hopes the transition to a new presidential administration will help the vaccine rollout, as well as continued efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“One year and one day since the first known COVID-19 case was identified in the United States, I’m incredibly heartened to see the Biden-Harris administration step up to the herculean task of providing a truly cohesive, prepared, robust national response to COVID-19 that saves lives, protects our healthcare workers, supports small businesses, gets children back into schools, and promises the economic recovery Americans deserve,” Pritzker said in a prepared statement.
Pritzker also was one of seven governors who issued a joint statement Thursday afternoon that encourages all people to get vaccinated once they are eligible.
“Although it is a new year, COVID-19 is still present across our states, and we all have a personal responsibility to do our part to protect our families, frontline workers, and small businesses. Each of our states is working around the clock to distribute the safe and effective COVID vaccines as quickly as possible. But we ask everyone to be patient,” he said. “The quicker we act to distribute the vaccine, the quicker we can reduce the strain on our health care system and defeat this virus. But until everyone is able to get vaccinated across our states, we must double down on mask wearing, social distancing, and washing hands frequently.”
Governors and lieutenant governors from Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Wisconsin and Minnesota participated in the statement release.
REGION 2 STATUS
More than 200,000 COVID-19 tests have been completed to date and McLean County's rolling seven-day test positivity rate is 7.5% as of Wednesday.
As part of Region 2, the county remains under the state's Tier 1 coronavirus mitigations. For the entire region to move into Phase 4 — which would allow indoor dining and bars to reopen for indoor service — the test positivity rate must be less than or equal to 6.5% for three consecutive days; have no sustained increase in COVID-19 patients hospitalized; and have staffed hospital and ICU beds available at a number greater than or equal to 20% for three consecutive days.
Region 2's test positivity rate is currently at 6.8%; the ICU hospital bed availability is 28%; and the hospitals have not seen a sustained increase in coronavirus patients within seven of the last 10 days.
Nearby Region 6 — which includes Piatt, Champaign, Ford, Coles and Shelby counties, among others — has already met the criteria to move to Phase 4, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Thursday.
In a news release, IDPH noted that while officials are encouraged by "10 out of our 11 regions" moving out of Tier 3 mitigations, the state can send regions back a tier should coronavirus metrics begin to trend in the wrong direction.
"We must continue to practice actions to protect ourselves from the virus — wear our masks, avoid large gatherings and get the vaccine when it is our turn," IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in the release. "This is particularly critical as new variants circulate, which early studies show spread much more rapidly. We are headed in the right direction once again, so let’s stay the course."
IDPH reported 4,979 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Thursday and 123 additional deaths.
