Watch now: McLean County residents in mental health crisis have another place to get help

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County residents in a mental health crisis have another place to get help.
The first six months of operations for the McLean County Triage Center saw 21 clients served, a number officials attribute to shelter-in-place guidelines that came with COVID-19. Now that many of those restrictions have been lifted — and with the pandemic creating extra economic and emotional stress for many people — the county's behavioral health coordinating council supervisor is confident numbers will increase.
"I think people really did adhere to shelter-in-place," Trisha Malott said on Wednesday after a tour of the Triage Center, located at the southwest corner of the first floor of the McLean County Health Department building, 200 W. Front St., Bloomington.
"But we know people need help," she said. "Our numbers are picking up now. I don't think the number is reflective of the need for triage in this county."
Agreeing was a representative of another agency that also serves residents in mental health crisis.
"I'm hoping it (the triage center) will be used more now that more people know about it," said Meghan Moser, crisis program manager for the McLean County Center for Human Services.
The Triage Center opened March 16, about when state shelter-in-place guidelines took effect. The center, which last month expanded its hours to 7:30 a.m. to 3 a.m. 365 days a year, is for people 18 and older experiencing a mental health crisis.
Advocates say the center gives people a place to go — other than the hospital or jail — when they need it most.
"All clients will be seen regardless of insurance or income status," Malott said, adding that it offers "a safe, supportive space where someone can listen to them and provide resources."
While the largest percentage of people bring themselves to the Triage Center, others are brought by law enforcement, by the CHS mobile crisis team, by family or friends or are referred by Chestnut Health Systems. People experiencing suicidal feelings are still directed to hospital emergency departments, but the center serves people who are dealing with extreme anxiety, depression or a panic attack.
How it works
When a person arrives, a visitor's aide screens the person for COVID symptoms. While no one yet has presented with symptoms, if that happens, the aide would discuss with the person whether they should return home and call PATH at 211 or go to the emergency department, Malott said.
A peer support person, with experience with mental illness, welcomes the client to the center's living room, where there are couches, coloring materials, card games, magazines, fidget items and beverages.
A triage center specialist does an assessment, works with the client on interventions that can help and links them to resources that can assist after they leave the center.
In the living room, clients can gather their thoughts and de-escalate. While they are welcome to stay there as long as 23 hours, 96% leave within four hours, Malott said.
About half return home, she said. Others are admitted to a hospital or Chestnut's crisis residential unit (where they can stay as long as 14 days) or are taken to a homeless shelter, Malott said.
Client survey results indicate that the service has been a success.
Moser said the Triage Center complements the CHS mobile crisis team, which works with people in the field, providing behavioral health assessments, de-escalation and referrals for ongoing services for people who are having suicidal or homicidal thoughts, are having a panic attack or having manic or psychotic symptoms.
"We can talk with people over the phone or can go to peoples' homes, doctors' offices, schools, hospitals or the jail," Moser said. The team had about 2,200 calls or visits during the first six months of this year.
"We are mobile," Moser said. "The Triage Center is a place people can go. We can refer people to the Triage Center."
"They complement each other," Moser said of triage and the crisis team. "Our goal for both is to provide services in a less restrictive environment and keep people out of the emergency department and jail unless they need to be there."
"It (Triage Center) makes the community's crisis response system — PATH, mobile crisis team, the Triage Center, Chestnut's crisis residential unit — more robust," Moser said.
Additional support
Another young county behavioral health program is Frequent User System Engagement, or FUSE. Launched last fall, it aims to support people with severe and chronic mental illness, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder or major depressive disorder, who have frequent encounters with law enforcement, emergency departments and homeless services.
The program is on the fourth floor of the health department building, but its staff also are available to talk with participants in the field or over the phone, Malott said.
"Some are willing and eager to engage," Malott said of potential participants contacted by the program staff. "Some are reluctant."
People who agree to participate and consent to treatment work with FUSE staff on a case management plan that includes prescription medication, recovery support and substance abuse treatment and housing if needed.
For example, three people applied for and received vouchers through the Bloomington Housing Authority with assistance from FUSE staff. The vouchers allow people with a disability and who are at risk of homelessness or institutionalization to live in Section 8 housing, according to Malott and Jeremy Hayes, executive director of the housing authority. The tenants are responsible for 30% of their monthly income for rent.
People with severe and persistent mental illness struggle to maintain safe, affordable housing, Hayes said. Landlords are more comfortable renting to them when an organization or caseworker supports the tenant, he said.
"Having intensive and onsite support is often times the difference between someone staying housed or being on the street or in another undesirable situation," Hayes said. "That in-depth and consistent support that FUSE can offer is very beneficial to the individual and the county as a whole."
While Malott hoped FUSE would serve ten people during its first year, the program has only four participants so far because the program put a hold on new clients during the first several months of the COVID pandemic.
"I'm hoping that we have two to four more by the end of the year," she said. "Most of our participants are likely to be with us long-term."
Funding
Money for the McLean County Triage Center, FUSE and the county's other mental health services come from the shared sales tax revenue from the intergovernmental agreement between McLean County, the City of Bloomington and the Town of Normal. About $1.73 million was budgeted for county mental health services this year.
"I think it's encouraging that our county, in the last few years, has made progress in resources for mental health," Hayes said.
Among services is the annual fall McLean County Behavioral Health Community Forum. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the forum this fall will be done virtually rather than in person, Malott said. Information will be released soon, she said.
