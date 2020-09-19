Watch now: McLean County residents in mental health crisis have another place to get help

People with severe and persistent mental illness struggle to maintain safe, affordable housing, Hayes said. Landlords are more comfortable renting to them when an organization or caseworker supports the tenant, he said.

"Having intensive and onsite support is often times the difference between someone staying housed or being on the street or in another undesirable situation," Hayes said. "That in-depth and consistent support that FUSE can offer is very beneficial to the individual and the county as a whole."

While Malott hoped FUSE would serve ten people during its first year, the program has only four participants so far because the program put a hold on new clients during the first several months of the COVID pandemic.

"I'm hoping that we have two to four more by the end of the year," she said. "Most of our participants are likely to be with us long-term."

Funding

Money for the McLean County Triage Center, FUSE and the county's other mental health services come from the shared sales tax revenue from the intergovernmental agreement between McLean County, the City of Bloomington and the Town of Normal. About $1.73 million was budgeted for county mental health services this year.