Watch now: McLean County sees triple-digit case increase, largest since January

BLOOMINGTON — Not since Jan. 29 has McLean County reported a spike in COVID-19 cases as large as the one health department officials reported Wednesday.
The McLean County Health Department said 106 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, the largest one-day increase since a report of 122 cases within a day on Jan. 29. There are at least 470 active cases in McLean County, with 440 people isolating at home.
Local hospitals are feeling the impact of escalating cases: On Monday, just 18 people were reported as hospitalized due to COVID-19, a figure that increased by five on Tuesday before rising again by six and totaling 29 on Wednesday.
Data from Carle Health's coronavirus dashboard shows 15 of those patients are at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, with four of them in the intensive care unit. (OSF Healthcare does not provide similar data publicly.)
Area hospitals reported 94% of all total beds were filled, with 88% of all ICU beds in use.
"While I would not classify us as 'stressed' today, if this continues, it will begin to stress the system," OSF St. Joseph Medical Center President Lynn Fulton told The Pantagraph. "We have the capacity for what we are seeing today, but if the increase continues, we could quickly be back to where we were in October. While we can see an end to the pandemic, today it is still very much here."
The situation in McLean County is indicative of a trend spreading across Region 2, the 20-county area whose COVID-19 metrics are being monitored by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
IDPH reported the area saw seven people hospitalized because of the virus on Monday and an additional seven added on Tuesday, meaning 115 people in the area are considered COVID patients.
In a statement, MCHD called the rising COVID metrics "concerning."
"With warmer weather and a holiday weekend approaching, we are stressing the continuation of smart and cautious interactions with people who are not immediate members of our household," the statement read. "So, please assist us in spreading the message to continue to mask and social distance, take the gathering outdoors or to better-ventilated areas when possible, and be insistent on maintaining the six-foot social distancing."
Dr. James Nevin, vice president and associate chief medical officer for Carle's BroMenn Medical Center and Carle Eureka Hospital, said medical professionals "strongly encourage everyone get ... vaccinated as soon as possible."
"All of the available vaccines are safe and effective at preventing death, serious illness and hospitalizations," he said in a statement. "We want COVID-19 numbers to go down as vaccine rates go up."
While more than 71,000 doses of vaccine have been given out in McLean County, MCHD said they're cautioning those who have gotten both shots — around 24,120 people — that there are still unknowns regarding the virus' spread.
"Even if you are fully vaccinated, we still do not have enough data to tell us how effective the vaccines are against spreading the diseases," MCHD's statement read.
Added Fulton: "I think it is important to remind our community to continue wearing their mask, distancing at least 6 feet from others and washing their hands frequently. Gathering in homes for the Easter holiday, without masks, particularly for individuals who have not received the vaccine, is not advised."
Nevin called it a request for people to continue practicing "what works."