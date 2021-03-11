Watch now: McLean County to receive $3.5 million in grant funding for transportation

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County and its townships and communities will receive more than $3.5 million in Rebuild Illinois grant funding, the governor’s office announced Thursday.

In the third installment of the grants, $250 million has been allocated to help counties, municipalities and townships across the state address their transportation needs. The investment in local infrastructure is aimed to “improve safety, enhance quality of life and help sustain the economy,” according to a news release from Gov. J.B Pritzker.

“It’s local projects that are rejuvenating our communities in ways our people deserve – that’s why Rebuild Illinois set aside $1.5 billion for municipal and county projects,” he said. “What’s more, funding from Rebuild Illinois allows local governments to reallocate precious dollars for other parts of the community. And with the strain on local budgets because of the pandemic, that means critical savings for local governments and taxpayers.”