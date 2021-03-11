Watch now: McLean County to receive $3.5 million in grant funding for transportation

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County and its townships and communities will receive more than $3.5 million in Rebuild Illinois grant funding, the governor’s office announced Thursday.
In the third installment of the grants, $250 million has been allocated to help counties, municipalities and townships across the state address their transportation needs. The investment in local infrastructure is aimed to “improve safety, enhance quality of life and help sustain the economy,” according to a news release from Gov. J.B Pritzker.
“It’s local projects that are rejuvenating our communities in ways our people deserve – that’s why Rebuild Illinois set aside $1.5 billion for municipal and county projects,” he said. “What’s more, funding from Rebuild Illinois allows local governments to reallocate precious dollars for other parts of the community. And with the strain on local budgets because of the pandemic, that means critical savings for local governments and taxpayers.”
McLean County is expected to receive $1,006,379; 30 townships in the county are to receive a total of $851,714.65; and $1,649,443.66 is to be distributed between 21 municipalities in McLean County.
B-N share
Bloomington is slated to receive $841,483.41 and Normal $576,626.48.
A total of $1.5 billion is being spread out in six installments invested over three years. Rebuild Illinois, which was passed in 2019, is "investing $33.2 billion into the state’s aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth,” the release says.
“With these new funds, we can help build up our local infrastructure in every corner of Illinois – spurring more local jobs and economic development across the state,” Pritzker said.
The projects will be selected and managed locally “with financial oversight” from the Illinois Department of Transportation. Projects may include improvement, installments and replacements of roads, bridges, traffic signals, storm sewers, bike paths, sidewalks and other long-term maintenance needs.
IDOT is investing a total of $21.3 billion as part of the five-year proposed highway improvement program to improve roads and bridges. Of that, $4.7 billion is identified for the local transportation system, according to the governor’s office.
