Watch now: McLean County top health official: 'It's going to take all of us' to control spread of COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County’s top public health official on Friday urged community cooperation to avoid further state-imposed restrictions if COVID-19 continues to spread in the region.
The county marked its second week on the state’s warning list, which also included Tazewell County. While McLean County cases surged after Illinois State University and Illinois Wesleyan University returned to campus last month, health department Administrator Jessica McKnight said the spread is also occurring at workplaces and among household contacts.
“It’s not only an ISU or Wesleyan problem,” McKnight said. “We have definitely seen an increase in cases amongst those 18 to 29, but it’s not something that, if we isolated those students, COVID would go away.
“This virus is here and it’s going to take all of us being responsible and helping to control the spread.”
McLean County reported 105 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing its total since the start of the pandemic to 2,802 cases. Of those, there are nine people hospitalized, two of them in intensive care. Another 1,373 people are isolating at home, and 1,402 are considered recovered.
The county has had 18 COVID-related deaths, the most recent of which was reported Thursday.
The county's seven-day positivity rate, or the number of positive cases out of the total tested, is 9.4% through Thursday. Its cumulative positivity rate is 4.8%, based on more than 58,500 tests conducted at various locations since the start of the pandemic in mid-March.
Illinois State University on Friday said it had 41 positive results out of 498 test results reported for the previous day.
The university's seven-day positivity rate is 9.3%, down from the double-digit rates it had been reporting the previous week. However, on-campus testing for asymptomatic students was closed Friday through Monday for the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Since classes began Aug. 17, the university has had 1,372 positive results out of 7,275 tests.
While ISU COVID results are included in the McLean County totals, they are not necessarily reflected on the same day. The university's daily reports reflect information from Reditus Laboratories, which performs the on-campus testing. The county numbers come from the Illinois Department of Public Health and include results from tests performed at multiple locations.
Community effort
Statewide, Illinois reported another 2,145 cases of COVID-19 on Friday. With 56,661 tests completed over the previous 24 hours, the seven-day average positivity rate rose to 3.9%. The Illinois Department of Public Health also announced another 32 virus-related deaths in persons aged between their 50s and their 90s.
Some parts of the state — Region 4 in the Metro East and Region 7 that includes Will and Kankakee counties — have faced additional restrictions imposed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration to prevent spread of the virus. The “mitigation strategies” included closing bars and restaurants to indoor eating and drinking, and were imposed after the regions had three straight days of seven-day positivity rates exceeding 8%.
The IDPH website showed Friday that Region 2, which includes McLean County, had a positivity rate of 7%. But this month, the rate has been as high as 7.7% on Sept. 2.
McKnight said additional mitigation strategies are a possibility for the region, but “we have the ability right now as a community to prevent that.” That means taking steps such as avoiding large gatherings, wearing a face covering, washing hands frequently and practicing social distancing.
There were 30 counties included Friday on the state's warning list, which is based on a number of key metrics. Updated weekly, it is meant to help people make decisions about whether to participate in activities and take additional precautions.
In LaSalle County, 35 new cases were reported on Friday, bringing that county's total cases to 1,466 since the start of the pandemic. There were nine additional recoveries, bringing that total to 890.
There were 653 people tested Thursday at the COVID-19 testing site operated by Reditus Laboratories at the McLean County Fairgrounds, according to the county's Emergency Management Agency.
Contact tracing
While McLean County works to combat the spread of COVID-19, some people are making things harder by refusing to cooperate with contact tracers, McKnight said.
Contact tracers speak to people who have tested positive for COVID-19, identify their close contacts and notify those people, who are directed to quarantine to prevent the spread of the disease. McLean County is adding more contact tracers, with a goal of 40 by October, McKnight said.
But as the county's cases have surged in recent weeks, some uncooperative people are complicating matters, she said.
"Our information, what we go off of, is only as good as what we are given," McKnight said, speaking during a virtual news conference. "We have had individuals that have given even fake (phone) numbers whenever they’re being tested, or that they are hostile whenever they are called, or they report that they have no contacts or that they don’t work.
"Again, it’s important for us to be able to identify all close contacts to help them be quarantined and prevent further spread."
Health department contact tracers may call from a variety of numbers, but they will always leave a voicemail or send a text message to let residents know the health department is trying to reach them and leave a callback number.
Contact tracers may confirm your name, birth date and email address. They will ask about your occupation and for the names and contact information of people with whom you have been in close contact, but they will not share your identity with those people, officials have said. They will not ask for bank account information or Social Security numbers, as some scammers have done recently.
McKnight urged residents to provide accurate information, cooperate with contact tracers and treat them with respect. They're just doing their jobs, she said — one that is important for the entire community's health.
"We know that this pandemic has been a long, frustrating, nearly nine months now, but these individuals that are making those calls are doing their jobs," McKnight said. "They’re working very hard to protect and promote health, but they need your help and respectful collaboration."
