Watch now: McLean County's 1st rural COVID-19 test site draws residents in Colfax

COLFAX — Amanda McNeely did something on Thursday for her two children and for all the customers of the Casey's General Store where she works in this eastern McLean County village.
She inserted a swab up each of her nostrils, twisted it five times and held it there for 10 seconds.
In other words, she performed the COVID-19 self-swab test.
"Because I work at Casey's," she said when asked why she underwent voluntary testing in her car in the parking lot in front of Colfax Village Hall, 307 N. Harrison St. "I work with the general public.
"And I have two kids," ages 14 and 11, she said. "I want to make sure I'm OK. I want to make sure I'm not carrying this (virus)."
McNeely, 34, of Colfax, wasn't alone.
Dozens of Colfax-area residents drove or walked up to do COVID-19 testing on Thursday at McLean County's first test site outside Bloomington-Normal.
McLean County Health Department and Chestnut Health Systems are partnering to expand COVID testing into rural McLean County by offering 10 mobile testing sites in Colfax, LeRoy and Heyworth during the next two months.
"As the county health department, we are responsible for all areas of McLean County," said David Hopper, health department emergency preparedness coordinator. COVID testing so far had been in Bloomington-Normal, primarily at the McLean County Fairgrounds in Bloomington, and has been conducted by other organizations.
"This is our first health department-run test site," Hopper said. "Testing is one method we can use to rein in this pandemic. The earlier a person can be identified as COVID-positive, the earlier they can isolate and that's an effective way to control this pandemic."
Funding comes from a $2.8 million state grant, which also is covering increased contact tracing, meaning interviews with and advice for people who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID.
The health department offered COVID testing to rural McLean County communities and Colfax, LeRoy and Heyworth expressed interested, Hopper said.
"We were the first ones to say 'yes,'" said Colfax Mayor Larry Dodds.
"We're out here 25 miles from Bloomington-Normal," Dodds said. While some Colfax residents work in Bloomington-Normal and in Pontiac, others don't leave town as much, and some who work elsewhere have been working from home during the COVID pandemic, he said.
"I just thought it would be helpful to people who don't get out of town as much," Dodds said. "It's an opportunity to be tested. And it's open to anyone in the area. Some people don't want to be tested. That's their choice."
Dodds was among the 35 people tested Thursday.
"I don't think it does any harm to be tested," Dodds said. "If you test positive, you can take steps to make yourself safe. I hope it (the testing) gives people peace of mind."
Dodds was wearing a mask.
"We have some people who don't wear masks and you can't force them to wear a mask," Dodds said. "That's their choice. I wish they would. Unfortunately, sometimes, it's more political than personal."
"You're wearing a mask to protect those who are at risk, like your grandparents and your parents," Dodds said.
Nine health department employees staffed the test site, taking down visitor information, instructing them on how to do the nasal self-swab test, then collecting the specimens and placing them in a cooler in a Chestnut mobile testing unit. The unit is used to transport supplies to and from testing sites.
"As a community-based health center, our purpose is to provide primary care in under-served areas," said Dietra Kulicke, vice president of integrated care for Chestnut Health Systems. "It isn't always possible for people to come to us. We recently purchased a van that will enable us to see and treat patients in their homes and neighborhoods.
"Partnering with the McLean County Health Department to offer mobile COVID testing is a perfect example of collaboration to make it easier for people to get the care they need."
Reditus Laboratories will test the specimens at its lab in Pekin and will report results to the health department, which intends to inform test site visitors of their results within four to seven working days, Hopper said. People are given a phone number to call if they don't hear from the health department in a week.
"I'm thrilled with 35 (people tested)," Hopper said. "We really didn't know what to expect."
McNeely said she felt fine and has been staying close to home, other than working, but wants to be sure she doesn't have COVID.
McNeely was wearing a mask. After the test, she described the nasal swab as "uncomfortable just like they said it would be," but said it was worthwhile.
"If you get tested, you are helping out," she said. "You don't need to worry that you might be carrying something around."
After the test, she put her mask back on. Wearing a mask is a requirement for employees at her workplace, she said.
"Some people think it's a big deal," McNeely said. "Just put the mask on. It's protecting people."
