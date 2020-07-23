Watch now: McLean County's 1st rural COVID-19 test site draws residents in Colfax

"I just thought it would be helpful to people who don't get out of town as much," Dodds said. "It's an opportunity to be tested. And it's open to anyone in the area. Some people don't want to be tested. That's their choice."

Dodds was among the 35 people tested Thursday.

"I don't think it does any harm to be tested," Dodds said. "If you test positive, you can take steps to make yourself safe. I hope it (the testing) gives people peace of mind."

Dodds was wearing a mask.

"We have some people who don't wear masks and you can't force them to wear a mask," Dodds said. "That's their choice. I wish they would. Unfortunately, sometimes, it's more political than personal."

"You're wearing a mask to protect those who are at risk, like your grandparents and your parents," Dodds said.

Nine health department employees staffed the test site, taking down visitor information, instructing them on how to do the nasal self-swab test, then collecting the specimens and placing them in a cooler in a Chestnut mobile testing unit. The unit is used to transport supplies to and from testing sites.