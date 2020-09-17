Watch now: McLean County's COVID positivity rate down slightly; fifth COVID death in Livingston County

McLean County's cumulative positivity rate, of the more than 62,500 tests conducted since March, remained 4.8% on Wednesday, McKnight reported.

The county reported that 1,348 were in home isolation on Wednesday, seven more than the day before.

Eight people were hospitalized, one more than on Tuesday. Two of the eight were in intensive care units.

A total of 1,629 people are considered recovered from the virus, 20 more than on Tuesday.

Eighteen McLean County residents have died of COVID. The most recent death was reported last Thursday.

The Loft

Five residents and four staff members of The Loft Rehabilitation & Nursing, 510 Broadway, Normal, have tested positive for COVID, confirmed Cory Row, The Loft vice president of business development.

The residents had no COVID symptoms and are in isolation in a wing of the long-term care facility dedicated to residents who test positive for the virus, Row said.