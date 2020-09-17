Watch now: McLean County's COVID positivity rate down slightly; fifth COVID death in Livingston County

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County's COVID-19 positivity rate continued its decline Wednesday, as 28 more residents were diagnosed with the disease.
Meanwhile, a fifth Livingston County resident has died of the novel virus.
The resident was a man in his 80s who had underlying health conditions and lived in a long-term care facility, said Erin Fogarty, Livingston County Health Department health education and marketing director.
In McLean County, health department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported on Wednesday 28 new COVID cases, bringing the county's totals to 124 new cases so far this week and 3,003 since March 19.
But the county's seven-day positivity rate — the measurement of new COVID cases as a percentage of tests for the week ending Tuesday — declined to 6.1% from 6.7% the day before.
The rate, until earlier this week, had consistently exceeded 8% for two weeks, which is one reason why the county has been on the Illinois Department of Public Health's warning list for the past two weeks. State health officials will issue their next warning list Friday.
McLean County's cumulative positivity rate, of the more than 62,500 tests conducted since March, remained 4.8% on Wednesday, McKnight reported.
The county reported that 1,348 were in home isolation on Wednesday, seven more than the day before.
Eight people were hospitalized, one more than on Tuesday. Two of the eight were in intensive care units.
A total of 1,629 people are considered recovered from the virus, 20 more than on Tuesday.
Eighteen McLean County residents have died of COVID. The most recent death was reported last Thursday.
The Loft
Five residents and four staff members of The Loft Rehabilitation & Nursing, 510 Broadway, Normal, have tested positive for COVID, confirmed Cory Row, The Loft vice president of business development.
The residents had no COVID symptoms and are in isolation in a wing of the long-term care facility dedicated to residents who test positive for the virus, Row said.
The Loft has been testing residents and staff, following IDPH and county health department protocols, and the five residents are the first to have tested positive, Row said.
According to the IDPH website, the McLean County long-term care facility with the most COVID cases so far is Bloomington Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, 1925 S. Main St., Bloomington, which has had 59 confirmed cases and 11 deaths.
Illinois State University
Illinois State University reported on Wednesday that, during the previous seven days, 71 students had tested positive on campus of 1,392 students tested, for a positivity rate of 5.1%. That continued a decline in the rate that began earlier this week after double-digit rates were reported in the previous two weeks.
Since testing began on campus on Aug. 17, 1,392 students have tested positive of 8,025 students tested, ISU reported Wednesday. That's a positivity rate of 17.3%, compared with the 20% rate reported last week.
But McKnight has said that any possible COVID cases resulting from ISU students gathering on Sept. 9 to see YouTube personalities the NELK Boys and from Labor Day gatherings may not appear for up to 14 days after exposure.
Central Illinois
Among other Central Illinois counties:
- Tazewell County reported 33 new cases, bringing their new total to 1,475 cases;
- LaSalle County reported 15 new cases, meaning their total is 1,537;
- Logan County reported 11 new cases, bringing their total to 412;
- Livingston County reported four new cases, bringing their tally to 294.
Statewide, IDPH reported 1,941 new cases and 35 additional deaths, including the death in Livingston County. Since March, 266,151 Illinoisans have been diagnosed with COVID and 8,367 have died.
There were 565 people tested Tuesday at the site operated by Reditus Laboratories at McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, officials said. That site, open to anyone who can perform the nasal self-swab test, operates 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Among other COVID-19 testing sites are a mobile site outside Ferrero USA, 2502 Beich Road, Bloomington, which will be open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and a mobile site outside 103 S. Buchanan St., Heyworth, which will be open 9 a.m. to noon Thursday.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
