Watch now: McLean County's COVID positivity rate edges up

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County's COVID-19 positivity rate for the past week edged up on Tuesday as 43 more COVID cases were confirmed by the county's health department.
Health department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported the additional cases, which meant that 75 more people have been diagnosed so far this week and 3,467 since March 19.
The new cases increased the county's seven-day positivity rate, the percentage of tests that have come back positive for the virus in the past week, to 3.4%. The rate had been 2.8% the day before. The county's cumulative positivity rate, of 77,700 tests conducted since March, was 4.5% compared with 4.4% the day before.
But 50 more people have recovered from the virus, as McKnight reported the total number of those recovered had increased to 3,241.
Three more people were hospitalized as 11 people were inpatients with the virus on Tuesday, McKnight reported. Two of the 11 were in intensive care, she said.
The 192 people in home isolation on Tuesday were 10 fewer than on Monday.
The county has had 23 coronavirus-related deaths, the most recent reported Sept. 26.
The age group with the largest number of COVID cases in McLean County is people in their 20s, followed by 19-year-olds.
There were 757 people tested Monday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, Dr. Aaron Rossi told The Pantagraph on Tuesday. Rossi is CEO of Reditus Laboratories, which is conducting testing at the fairgrounds.
That site, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at www.testdirectly.com/McLean.
Illinois State University
Illinois State University reported on Tuesday that 303 students' test results were received on Monday from on-campus testing and all came back negative for the virus. During the previous seven days, of 1,248 tests, eight came back positive for a positivity rate of 0.6%.
Support Local Journalism
Since testing began on campus on Aug. 17, 10,764 tests have been conducted and 1,358 have come back positive, for a positivity rate of 12.6%. The university further reported that 1,349 students have recovered from the virus.
"We're very pleased to see that the numbers have gone down," ISU spokesman Eric Jome said Tuesday. "But we're going to continue to watch this very closely and keep the testing in place."
"We had high numbers at the beginning of the semester tied to large gatherings," he said. Numbers have decreased as more students have followed health and safety guidelines, as the Town of Normal enacted restrictions on large gatherings and as more students are being tested, Jome said.
"We're happy that people are taking this seriously," he said.
Central Illinois
Elsewhere in Central Illinois, Tazewell County Health Department reported 25 new COVID cases, bringing that county's total to 1,958.
Livingston County Health Department reported seven new cases, including two Pontiac Correctional Center inmates, bringing that county's total to 464; 424 have recovered.
LaSalle County Health Department reported six new cases, bringing that county's total to 1,867; 1,356 have recovered.
Logan County Department of Public Health reported three new cases, meaning that county's total is 490; 445 have recovered.
Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,617 new COVID cases and 32 additional deaths, including deaths in Logan and Tazewell counties. But those deaths were reported by those counties' health departments on Monday.
Since March, 305,011 Illinoisans have had the virus and 8,836 have died, IDPH reported.
9 historic photos from The Pantagraph archives
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.