Watch now: McLean County's COVID positivity rate edges up

The age group with the largest number of COVID cases in McLean County is people in their 20s, followed by 19-year-olds.

There were 757 people tested Monday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, Dr. Aaron Rossi told The Pantagraph on Tuesday. Rossi is CEO of Reditus Laboratories, which is conducting testing at the fairgrounds.

That site, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at www.testdirectly.com/McLean.

Illinois State University

Illinois State University reported on Tuesday that 303 students' test results were received on Monday from on-campus testing and all came back negative for the virus. During the previous seven days, of 1,248 tests, eight came back positive for a positivity rate of 0.6%.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Since testing began on campus on Aug. 17, 10,764 tests have been conducted and 1,358 have come back positive, for a positivity rate of 12.6%. The university further reported that 1,349 students have recovered from the virus.