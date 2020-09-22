Watch now: McLean, Livingston counties each report one new COVID-related death

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Health officials in McLean and Livingston counties each announced one additional death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

In McLean County, the patient was a man in his 80s with underlying conditions. He was the county's 20th COVID-related death. No other details were made available by health officials.

In Livingston County, the woman in her 80s was the county's sixth death related to the virus.

Jessica McKnight, the McLean County health administrator, said 13 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 3,175 cases.

There are 2,918 individuals who have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Over 67,400 tests have resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 4.7%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 3.9% through Monday.

Complications possible