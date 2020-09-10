Watch now: McLean, Woodford, Ford counties report COVID deaths

Health department data also indicate that 35 more people have recovered from the virus. McKnight said that 1,342 of the 2,697 people are out of isolation, compared with 1,307 on Wednesday. Another 1,330 people remain at home in isolation, unchanged from the day before.

Seven are hospitalized, two in intensive care. Eight people had been hospitalized on Wednesday.

The county's positivity rate for the seven days ending Wednesday was 10.2%, up slightly from the 9.9% reported the day before. The positivity rate is the percentage of COVID tests of county residents that have come back positive.

The county's cumulative positivity rate, of 57,100 tests conducted since March, remained 4.7%.

The age group with the largest number of COVID cases in McLean County is people in their 20s, followed by 19-year-olds. McLean County COVID cases rose rapidly when Illinois State University students returned to Normal in mid-August.