Watch now: Meet Miller Park Zoo's new baby lemur

BLOOMINGTON — Miller Park Zoo visitors can get a peek at a new addition — a baby red ruffed lemur.

The lemur baby is 3 months old and can be seen with her parents, Celeste and Masoala, and her older sister, Treelo.

She was born April 8. She is the third red ruffed lemur baby born at Miller Park Zoo, where Celeste and Masoala also had a litter in 2018.

A typical litter is two or three, but can be more, the zoo said. Red ruffed lemurs are one of the few primate species who have litters, and the average gestation period is 102 days.

Red ruffed lemurs are critically endangered. Like all lemur species, they are native to Madagascar.

“We’re very excited to announce the birth of our red ruffed lemur,” zoo Director Jay Tetzloff said. “Watching primates grow up in the zoo is exciting for guests and staff alike.”

The baby doesn't yet have a name. Tetzloff said the zoo typically auctions off some naming opportunities at its fundraising event, Zoo-Do. Officials canceled the event this year because of the pandemic, so naming rights will now be picked in a raffle among people who have donated to the zoo's Annual Fund.