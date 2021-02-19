Watch now: Midwest Food Bank sending 4,000 food boxes to Texas

NORMAL — More than 4,000 family food boxes from the Midwest Food Bank in Bloomington-Normal will be donated to help Texans affected by the recent winter storms, and more is likely to be sent later this month, said Executive Director Tara Ingham.

“I am kind of curious if this might be just the tip of the iceberg,” she said. “Obviously, the entire state of Texas has been affected by this winter storm and I think we can expect more orders coming in the future.”

The powerful storm system left wide sections of Texas without electricity and heat for days. Rolling blackouts were put into place and officials ordered 7 million people to boil tap water because low water pressure may have let bacteria get into systems.

“We received an order Thursday to ship out four truckloads of the family food boxes,” Ingham said. “Those will be sent directly to Arlington, and they will determine how to distribute them accordingly."