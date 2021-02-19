Watch now: Midwest Food Bank sending 4,000 food boxes to Texas

NORMAL — More than 4,000 family food boxes from the Midwest Food Bank in Bloomington-Normal will be donated to help Texans affected by the recent winter storms, and more is likely to be sent later this month, said Executive Director Tara Ingham.
“I am kind of curious if this might be just the tip of the iceberg,” she said. “Obviously, the entire state of Texas has been affected by this winter storm and I think we can expect more orders coming in the future.”
The powerful storm system left wide sections of Texas without electricity and heat for days. Rolling blackouts were put into place and officials ordered 7 million people to boil tap water because low water pressure may have let bacteria get into systems.
The local food bank is a first responder for the Salvation Army, which determines where the needs are and then makes requests for assistance.
“We received an order Thursday to ship out four truckloads of the family food boxes,” Ingham said. “Those will be sent directly to Arlington, and they will determine how to distribute them accordingly."
Volunteers pack and load the boxes for distribution.
Sending aid outside the region is a normal practice for the food bank, which serves 377 agency partners across 50 counties throughout Central Illinois. The 100,000 square feet of warehouse space at 2031 Warehouse Road in Normal also serves as the corporate headquarters.
“We operate kind of secondary program, specifically for disaster relief,” Ingham said. “We are stocked for food products throughout the year in case emergencies like this arrive. Last year, for example, we sent out over 100 truckloads of disaster relief products for COVID as well as that really extended hurricane season.”
Each box is packed for a family of four to five people to serve them for about four days. Inside the box are non-perishable foods such as pastas, soups, pasta sauce and canned vegetables. Other products, such as toilet paper and paper towels, are also included.
