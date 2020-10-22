 Skip to main content
Watch now: Mike Straza announces he will run for Bloomington mayor
BLOOMINGTON — Mike Straza, a local entrepreneur and longtime Bloomington resident, announced Thursday that he will run for mayor in the April 2021 municipal elections.

Straza announced his candidacy in a Facebook post Thursday morning.

In September, Straza declared that he had plans to run for Ward 5 Alderman, but said that his focus became larger after hearing from constituents throughout the city. He said he is suspending his candidacy for Ward 5 Alderman.

"I will bring new leadership focusing on investing in our infrastructure, accelerating our economic growth and providing a balanced leadership for our diverse community," Straza said in the announcement video. 

He described himself as an entrepreneur, business consultant and business mentor. He is also operations director for Vale Church and is a member of the Bloomington Zoning Board and Small Business Development Committee Board. 

Straza could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday morning.

Mayor Tari Renner on Wednesday formally announced he does not plan to seek a third term in hopes to clear the way for someone with a fresh perspective to take the reigns. 

Watch now: Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner says he's stepping down to clear way for 'fresh perspective'

This story will be updated.

Look back: Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner's time in office

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

