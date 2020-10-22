Watch now: Mike Straza announces he will run for Bloomington mayor

BLOOMINGTON — Mike Straza, a local entrepreneur and longtime Bloomington resident, announced Thursday that he will run for mayor in the April 2021 municipal elections.

Straza announced his candidacy in a Facebook post Thursday morning.

In September, Straza declared that he had plans to run for Ward 5 Alderman, but said that his focus became larger after hearing from constituents throughout the city. He said he is suspending his candidacy for Ward 5 Alderman.

"I will bring new leadership focusing on investing in our infrastructure, accelerating our economic growth and providing a balanced leadership for our diverse community," Straza said in the announcement video.