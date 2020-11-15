Watch now: Miller dispensed 'popcorn, personality' for decades outside Castle Theater

Going to the theater was a different experience than we enjoy today (or before Covid-19 to be more precise). People dressed for the theater and saw it as a social occasion. Karl Blakney, a film projectionist at several theaters in Bloomington-Normal, described the old days to a reporter in 1986: “The big difference is, the old time theatres, you walked up and bought a ticket, the cashier smiled at you and thanked you. You walked in the lobby and the manager was standing there, and would say ‘How are you this evening?’ and so forth; talk to you for a minute. Then you’d go in the lobby and the usher would meet you with a flashlight, and take you down the aisle to your seat, all dressed in uniform, real nice, very polite.” The lobby was elegant, a place where friends met and socialized before the movie. Blakney mourned the lost “refinement” of the old-time theater.