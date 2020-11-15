Watch now: Miller dispensed 'popcorn, personality' for decades outside Castle Theater

In 2012 the Pantagraph gave its collection of over 1 million negatives to the McLean County Museum of History. Those negatives were in need of archival care and preservation due to chemical reactions and fluctuating temperatures. After consultation with archival experts, the museum actively pursued funds to preserve and protect the negatives. In 2018 the most vulnerable negatives were digitized and shared as the Pantagraph Negatives Collection on the Illinois Digital Archive (ida.org), pursuant to a grant from the Illinois State Library. A second grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services provided funds to build a custom-made freezer and digitize more images. The collection, spanning the years between 1932 and 1949, is a treasure trove of the history of daily life in 78,000 images. In the collection we see people going about their daily lives, including jobs that don’t exist anymore, like that of the popcorn man outside a movie theater.
George “Miller” Milonas was a well-known man in Bloomington, if only because he was outside the Castle Theater almost every day of the week, selling popcorn, peanuts, candy and ice cream, from 1926 to 1961. He stood in his small, glass-enclosed popcorn stand for 13 hours a day, sometimes selling as many as 1,000 bags of popcorn a day! Miller bought his popcorn in Stanford, where C.B. White supplied the Cracker Jack company with popcorn grown all over McLean County.
In 1991, Robert and Judy Markowitz reminisced about the popcorn stand at the Castle Theater. He remembered an exotic treat sold by Miller: frozen candy bars. Robert Markowitz also recalled that George would sometimes let a child through the side door of the theater for a free movie.
In the earliest days of movie theaters one bought popcorn before entering the theater, and, if very well behaved, ate that popcorn or candy before entering the theater. In larger cities some theaters had lobby concessions, but that trend reached McLean County a little later.
In 1952 Harold Liston, an editor at The Pantagraph, remembered how times had changed. Fifteen years earlier, he had entered the Irvin, abother downtown theater, with a bag of popcorn which the usher politely confiscated and returned to him after the movie, but in 1952 he could buy popcorn in the lobby.
Going to the theater was a different experience than we enjoy today (or before Covid-19 to be more precise). People dressed for the theater and saw it as a social occasion. Karl Blakney, a film projectionist at several theaters in Bloomington-Normal, described the old days to a reporter in 1986: “The big difference is, the old time theatres, you walked up and bought a ticket, the cashier smiled at you and thanked you. You walked in the lobby and the manager was standing there, and would say ‘How are you this evening?’ and so forth; talk to you for a minute. Then you’d go in the lobby and the usher would meet you with a flashlight, and take you down the aisle to your seat, all dressed in uniform, real nice, very polite.” The lobby was elegant, a place where friends met and socialized before the movie. Blakney mourned the lost “refinement” of the old-time theater.
The Castle Theater was built in 1916 by C.U. Williams. The dual purpose building was for Williams’ automobile dealership of Packard and Overland (Willys) automobiles as well as the theater. Designed by local architect Aaron T. Simmons (architect of the Lafayette Apartments and the Paxton Building), this building was built as a four-story garage which would hold 400 automobiles, half of them suspended from the ceilings, directly above the two-story Castle Theater.
When the Irvin, the last downtown theater showing movies, closed in 1991 The Pantagraph interviewed many theater goers from yesteryear. John Baldini recalled that as a boy he always preferred the Castle because it showed the most “shoot’em up” cowboy movies. He was also a member of the Saturday Afternoon Club at the Castle Theater, which would have given him special prices. Ray Bennett recalled his Saturdays in the 1920s when he started his day at the Castle for the earliest show at 2 p.m., then raced between the Irvin, Rialto and Majestic to see as many movies as he could on his day off from school.
George Miller was a hardworking immigrant from Greece. He had come to the States in 1911 at the age of 13 and lived in St. Louis before serving in World War I. He married Adeline Clurer in Pekin in 1925. They moved to Bloomington in 1926 and remained there the rest of their lives.
Miller finally became a U.S. citizen in 1954 and explained that it was his difficulty in written English that prevented him from becoming a citizen earlier. That year Miller had a new popcorn stand built, one of gleaming aluminum and glass. He owned the lot next to the Castle, where for a time he allowed boys to play baseball, and later he ran a parking lot. According to one friend, this was not the only real estate owned by Miller, who was a true immigrant entrepreneur.
Miller worked almost every day of the week, with only one vacation, in 1959, when he finally visited Greece and saw his family for the first time in 48 years. On January 5, 1961, Miller came home after a long day in the popcorn stand and died in his chair at 303 Willard St., where he lived with his wife and three sons (their two daughters were married). He was celebrated in The Pantagraph as an adopted son of Bloomington who dispensed “popcorn and personality” at his popcorn stand on Washington Street for 35 years.
Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column by the McLean County Museum of History. Bill Kemp is historian/archivist at the museum.
