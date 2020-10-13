Watch now: Miller Park Zoo breaks ground for new monkey exhibit

BLOOMINGTON — Construction of the new De Brazza's monkey exhibit at Miller Park Zoo is officially underway with Bloomington city officials breaking ground Tuesday morning.

The exhibit, expected to be complete in late spring or early summer next year, will come as the zoo celebrates its 130th anniversary.

"We're really excited for the future of the zoo," Jeff Tetzloff, zoo director, said Tuesday.

Mayor Tari Renner was the first to break ground at the zoo Tuesday morning, followed by State Rep. Dan Brady, R- Bloomington.

"Certainly, for a city of 80,000, we should be proud," Renner said. "This is an unbelievable jewel for our community, not just in terms of quality of life, but also for economic development, economic advancement."

The exhibit is part of the zoo's master plan to boost admissions and revenues.