Watch now: ‘Mini’ Bed Blitz builds 24 beds for Bloomington-Normal kids

BLOOMINGTON — The sound of power drills puncturing lumber reverberated throughout the Mid Illinois Mechanical shop Sunday morning, as nearly 50 people worked to build 24 beds for Bloomington-Normal kids.

“This will be their first time they will sleep in a bed,” said Robert Bosquez, co-founder of Bed Blitz, an annual event bringing volunteers together to construct beds for children.

Bed Blitz is a part of the West Bloomington Revitalization Project and its Tool Library.

By the end of the almost three hours of building, the 24 twin-size beds were loaded into a truck and delivered to families across the Twin Cities.

“That’s the best part,” said Brian Plath, director of sales and marketing for Mid Illinois Mechanical, who partnered with Bed Blitz organizers for the first time this year. “We’re going to deliver them today; they’ll be in their homes.”

The 2020 Bed Blitz was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sunday’s Bed Blitz acted as a make-up event for last year, and a larger Bed Blitz is planned for Oct. 9 when 90 beds will be assembled at YouthBuild McLean County.

Bosquez said they called Sunday’s Bed Blitz a “mini build” because the event is usually held in October with more than 200 volunteers building 100 beds.

Unlike past years, Mid Illinois Mechanical hosted the “mini” Bed Blitz after its co-owner Jeremy Dodson talked with Plath about ways they could help the community.

Plath said Dodson is affiliated with Knockers Football, which helped at a Bed Blitz a couple years ago.

“Jeremy and I got together to talk about how we wanted to get involved in the community,” Plath said. “First words out of his lips were 'Bed Blitz.'”

Jesse Carter, an employee at Mid Illinois Mechanical, volunteered at his first Bed Blitz Sunday with his son, Kamden.

“It’s pretty cool, it’s fun. It’s kind of one of those things they were asking for volunteers, I’ve got two kids myself and a lot of kids don’t have beds,” Carter said. “Like they said earlier, when you go to lay down in our bed tonight, you know that there’s 24 other kids that’s going to have a bed tonight.”

Plath said they wanted to “jump at the opportunity” to have a Bed Blitz in July rather than wait for October because “there’s so much uncertainty” with the pandemic.

“When we first started planning this we didn’t know, we obviously hope that the event can go on as planned in October,” Plath said. “We didn’t want to wait, have that get canceled and then it’s just a whole other year where these kids haven’t had a bed to sleep in.”

The donations do not stop at just a bed, however. Kids are also provided with a mattress, bed sheets, pillow, blanket, teddy bear, books and laundry detergent.

All the supplies were provided through donations, including 30 mattresses and 30 bed sheets from “The Drew Barrymore Show,” in March.

When Barrymore introduced Bosquez on her show, she cited a recent study that “revealed about 2 million kids are going to sleep each night without a bed of their own.”

100 Women for Good: Bloomington-Normal, a group of 100 women who contribute financially to local nonprofits, donated $10,000 for Sunday’s Bed Blitz. That money covered all the lumber and building materials, and other costs.

“The other stuff is just Bloomington-Normal residents,” Bosquez said. ”(They) hear about our program, they’re like, ‘How many sheets do you need? I can provide 10. I can provide teddy bears.’ Everything is 100% donated.”

Families can sign up for the opportunity to receive a bed through an application at westbloomington.org, or at its office at 724 W. Washington St., Bloomington.

Applications will be available in early August.

“We always get way more applications than beds that we can provide,” Bosquez said. “This year we plan on doing 90 beds and I know we’re going to receive way over 100 (applications), especially with last year’s being canceled.”

People can sign up to volunteer at the October Bed Blitz under the "programs" tab at westbloomington.org.

