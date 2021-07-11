 Skip to main content
Watch now: ‘Mini’ Bed Blitz builds 24 beds for Bloomington-Normal kids

The West Bloomington Revitalization Project and its Tool Library partnered with Mid Illinois Mechanical for the 2021 "mini" Bed Blitz. Volunteers constructed 24 twin-size beds for Bloomington-Normal children who do not have a bed.

BLOOMINGTON — The sound of power drills puncturing lumber reverberated throughout the Mid Illinois Mechanical shop Sunday morning, as nearly 50 people worked to build 24 beds for Bloomington-Normal kids.

“This will be their first time they will sleep in a bed,” said Robert Bosquez, co-founder of Bed Blitz, an annual event bringing volunteers together to construct beds for children.

Bed Blitz is a part of the West Bloomington Revitalization Project and its Tool Library.

071221-blm-loc-1bedblitz

From left: Kelsey Plath, Chris Hardesty and Zarina Plath work together to construct the side of a bed frame during the "mini" Bed Blitz Sunday at the Mid Illinois Mechanical shop.

By the end of the almost three hours of building, the 24 twin-size beds were loaded into a truck and delivered to families across the Twin Cities.

“That’s the best part,” said Brian Plath, director of sales and marketing for Mid Illinois Mechanical, who partnered with Bed Blitz organizers for the first time this year. “We’re going to deliver them today; they’ll be in their homes.”

071221-blm-loc-7bedblitz

Beds constructed at the West Bloomington Revitalization Project's Bed Blitz were loaded into a truck and delivered to families across Bloomington-Normal the same day.

The 2020 Bed Blitz was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sunday’s Bed Blitz acted as a make-up event for last year, and a larger Bed Blitz is planned for Oct. 9 when 90 beds will be assembled at YouthBuild McLean County.

Bosquez said they called Sunday’s Bed Blitz a “mini build” because the event is usually held in October with more than 200 volunteers building 100 beds.

071221-blm-loc-8bedblitz

A twin-size bed frame is the finished product of the West Bloomington Revitalization Project's Bed Blitz. A group of about 40 volunteers built 24 beds on Sunday at the Mid Illinois Mechanic shop to be donated to families across Bloomington-Normal.

Unlike past years, Mid Illinois Mechanical hosted the “mini” Bed Blitz after its co-owner Jeremy Dodson talked with Plath about ways they could help the community.

Plath said Dodson is affiliated with Knockers Football, which helped at a Bed Blitz a couple years ago.

071221-blm-loc-5bedblitz

Zarina Plath, Kelsey Plath and Chris Hardesty line up the sides of a bed frame during the "mini" Bed Blitz Sunday at the Mid Illinois Mechanical shop.

“Jeremy and I got together to talk about how we wanted to get involved in the community,” Plath said. “First words out of his lips were 'Bed Blitz.'”

Jesse Carter, an employee at Mid Illinois Mechanical, volunteered at his first Bed Blitz Sunday with his son, Kamden.

071221-blm-loc-3bedblitz

Jesse Carter, of Clinton, and his son, Kamden, build a bed frame during the "mini" Bed Blitz Sunday at the Mid Illinois Mechanical shop.

“It’s pretty cool, it’s fun. It’s kind of one of those things they were asking for volunteers, I’ve got two kids myself and a lot of kids don’t have beds,” Carter said. “Like they said earlier, when you go to lay down in our bed tonight, you know that there’s 24 other kids that’s going to have a bed tonight.”

071221-blm-loc-4bedblitz

Kamden Carter signs his name on a bed he helped construct during the "mini" Bed Blitz Sunday at the Mid Illinois Mechanical shop. 

Plath said they wanted to “jump at the opportunity” to have a Bed Blitz in July rather than wait for October because “there’s so much uncertainty” with the pandemic.

“When we first started planning this we didn’t know, we obviously hope that the event can go on as planned in October,” Plath said. “We didn’t want to wait, have that get canceled and then it’s just a whole other year where these kids haven’t had a bed to sleep in.”

071221-blm-loc-6bedblitz

Each bed made at the West Bloomington Revitalization Project's Bed Blitz is branded with a "Tool Library Bed Blitz" mark. 

The donations do not stop at just a bed, however. Kids are also provided with a mattress, bed sheets, pillow, blanket, teddy bear, books and laundry detergent.

All the supplies were provided through donations, including 30 mattresses and 30 bed sheets from “The Drew Barrymore Show,” in March.

071221-blm-loc-2bedblitz

Volunteers fill bags with bundles of bed sheets, books and teddy bears that are delivered with a bed and laundry detergent during the "mini" Bed Blitz Sunday at the Mid Illinois Mechanical shop.

When Barrymore introduced Bosquez on her show, she cited a recent study that “revealed about 2 million kids are going to sleep each night without a bed of their own.”

100 Women for Good: Bloomington-Normal, a group of 100 women who contribute financially to local nonprofits, donated $10,000 for Sunday’s Bed Blitz. That money covered all the lumber and building materials, and other costs.

Watch now: Bloomington Bed Blitz on 'Drew Barrymore' show, gets donation

“The other stuff is just Bloomington-Normal residents,” Bosquez said. ”(They) hear about our program, they’re like, ‘How many sheets do you need? I can provide 10. I can provide teddy bears.’ Everything is 100% donated.”

Families can sign up for the opportunity to receive a bed through an application at westbloomington.org, or at its office at 724 W. Washington St., Bloomington.

Applications will be available in early August.

Zangerle retires after 35 years with PATH Inc.

“We always get way more applications than beds that we can provide,” Bosquez said. “This year we plan on doing 90 beds and I know we’re going to receive way over 100 (applications), especially with last year’s being canceled.”

People can sign up to volunteer at the October Bed Blitz under the "programs" tab at westbloomington.org.

PHOTOS: 2021 'Mini' Bed Blitz assembles 24 beds for donation

