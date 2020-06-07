Watch now: Moms Demand Action cleanup at West Market Plaza
060720-blm-loc-1moms

Marie Schwalm, left, and her son, Robert, both of Normal, volunteer to work on the clean-up of the West Market Plaza at West Market and Howard streets, as McLean County Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America put in a work day as part of National Gun Violence Awareness Day: Wear Orange weekend, on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The organization is trying to end gun violence in communities across the country.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

