Watch now: Moms Demand Action cleanup at West Market Plaza

PHOTOS: Illinois demonstrations for George Floyd
053120-blm-loc-11protestmicah
053120-blm-loc-14protestmicah
053120-blm-loc-20protestmicah
Chicago limits downtown access after night of tense protests
March crossing
March sidewalk
March park
060120-blm-loc-24naacpmain
060220-blm-loc-3bpdtargeted
APTOPIX Minneapolis Police Death Protest Chicago
APTOPIX Minneapolis Police Death Protests Illinois
Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Mattoon march sign
Mattoon march line
justice_walk-060120-15.jpg
justice_walk-060120-16.jpg
justice_walk-060120-17.jpg
justice_walk-060120-18.jpg
justice_walk-060120-19.jpg
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.