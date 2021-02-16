Watch now: More snow is coming to Bloomington-Normal. Here's how much.

BLOOMINGTON — More snow is on the way, but forecasters with the National Weather Service in Lincoln say will be nothing like the most recent storm that dropped several inches of snow across Central Illinois and cancelled schools and events.
“The Bloomington area may get a half inch up to an inch of snow on Wednesday,” said Mike Albano, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lincoln. “It’s a small system. A little further south of Interstate 72, we might see higher amounts, but only a couple of inches.”
Central Illinois residents spent much of Tuesday digging out from the storm that started Sunday and ended Tuesday morning.
Seven inches of snow was reported two miles east of Bloomington, and 6.8 fell four miles northeast of Normal. The weather service reported 9.5 inches fell in Mattoon, 7.5 inches fell in Clinton, and 4.5 inches in Forsyth.
“We had quite a few reports of 8 to 12 inches east of the Interstate 57 corridor," Albano said. Near St. Louis, there were reports of more than 10 inches of snow. It was a big storm that covered a lot of area.”
Eighteen inches of snow had fallen in Evanston by 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday declared a disaster proclamation for Illinois, which has an estimated 7,000 households without power. The heavy snowfall prompted some schools go online, including in Chicago where some students started in person last week.
The declaration means Illinois can tap additional state help and seek federal assistance.
High winds whipped the snow around so much so that snow plows had difficulty in keeping some roads open, particularly in rural and open areas.
Schools, including Illinois State University in Normal, Illinois Wesleyan in Bloomington and Heartland Community College in Normal closed on Tuesday. Most governments and courthouses also shut down. Everything is expected to re-open as usual on Wednesday.
Also, bitter cold temperatures remained and although it is supposed to warm up throughout the week, the temperatures are not expected to get above freezing until the weekend.
“It’s been almost two weeks of consistent, below freezing temperatures,” Albano said. “But we are finally going to get some relief this weekend.”
Wednesday’s high is only expected to be 18 degrees and only 20 on Thursday and 15 on Friday. Saturday, the high could reach 23 degrees and on Sunday, a high of 38 degrees is possible, but with a chance of rain or snow.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Getting off on the right foot on snowshoes
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow