Watch now: More snow is coming to Bloomington-Normal. Here's how much.

BLOOMINGTON — More snow is on the way, but forecasters with the National Weather Service in Lincoln say will be nothing like the most recent storm that dropped several inches of snow across Central Illinois and cancelled schools and events.

“The Bloomington area may get a half inch up to an inch of snow on Wednesday,” said Mike Albano, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lincoln. “It’s a small system. A little further south of Interstate 72, we might see higher amounts, but only a couple of inches.”

Central Illinois residents spent much of Tuesday digging out from the storm that started Sunday and ended Tuesday morning.

“We had quite a few reports of 8 to 12 inches east of the Interstate 57 corridor," Albano said. Near St. Louis, there were reports of more than 10 inches of snow. It was a big storm that covered a lot of area.”