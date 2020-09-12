Watch now: More than 100 Illinois State University students could face consequences for NELK party

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — More than 100 Illinois State University students could face consequences following their attendance at gatherings with YouTube personalities the NELK Boys, officials said Saturday.

Levester Johnson, vice president for student affairs, told the ISU Board of Trustees on Saturday that the university has already started the process to contact individuals at the gatherings, held Tuesday night.

“There is no time frame because we have already begun,” Johnson said. “We have been receiving information specifically on people who allegedly were involved in that incident. We are also receiving help from the Normal Police Department and our own police department as far as identifying individuals.

"As of Friday, eight individuals have already received letters from the Conduct Office asking them to come in for meetings regarding their behavior.”

Johnson added that another 15 or more letters will be issued on Monday.