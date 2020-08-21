Watch now: Most new McLean County COVID cases are young people

BLOOMINGTON — Twenty-one more McLean County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and 15 are between the ages of 10 and 29, McLean County Health Department reported Friday, continuing a trend of more young people being diagnosed with the virus.
While health department Administrator Jessica McKnight didn't know how many of the 15 are students of Illinois State and Illinois Wesleyan universities, she encouraged people to wear masks and avoid hosting or attending large, in-person gatherings where the virus can spread easily.
But increases aren't just being reported among young people.
At Luther Oaks, the retirement community at 601 Lutz Road in Bloomington, six residents of the memory care unit have tested positive for COVID-19 and all are being treated in isolation, communications director Rex Paisley told The Pantagraph on Friday.
In addition, three employees have tested positive, including one who works in memory care. All three employees are recovering at home, Paisley said.
The diagnoses follow COVID testing of all Luther Oaks residents (except for those in independent living) and all employees, Paisley said. Test results have been received for all residents but not all employees, he said.
Countywide, the 21 new cases Friday mean that 893 residents have been diagnosed with the virus since March 19. A total of 160 have been diagnosed so far this week.
McKnight reported three people were hospitalized on Friday, none in an intensive care unit. On Thursday, four people were hospitalized, including one in ICU.
Two hundred two residents were in home isolation on Friday, an increase of 14 people from Thursday. But eight more people have recovered, bringing the number of people released from isolation up to 672, McKnight reported.
No new COVID deaths were announced in McLean County on Friday. Sixteen county residents have died of the virus since March; the most recent death was reported on Monday.
Of the more than 38,400 COVID tests conducted of county residents, 2.3% have come back positive, McKnight said. The percentage that have come back positive for the seven days ending Thursday was 3.6%, an increase from the 2.7% reported two days earlier.
Since Aug. 1, the health department has received more than 50 complaints regarding people not wearing masks, not wearing them properly or not social distancing while in businesses, McKnight said. The department has received about 300 complaints since March.
"We've definitely received an increase in complaints," she said.
When complaints are received, the health department contacts the businesses, informs them of the complaints and the state's masking requirement.
Leaders in Bloomington and Normal say there could be consequences for businesses that don't follow state rules for mask usage and other measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.
"Typically, we do see compliance with businesses when we follow up the first time," McKnight said.
If there is an additional complaint, a representative of the health department visits the business. If there is a third complaint, the matter is turned over to the state's attorney's office.
Fifteen new contact tracers — who work with people diagnosed with COVID and their close contacts — will begin at the health department next week, with at least five dedicated to ISU students, McKnight said. Another 15 will be hired next month, she said.
"There definitely is a demand right now," she said. "Our capacity is very strained."
LaSalle County Health Department reported Friday that a woman in her 70s had died of COVID in that county's 39th COVID fatality.
LaSalle County also reported 36 new COVID cases, bringing that county's total to 1,069 cases since March. The new cases ranged in age from a male teenager to a woman in her 90s.
Six more people have recovered in LaSalle County, bringing their recovery total to 531.
Logan County was among 20 counties statewide placed on the Illinois Department of Public Health warning list of counties that have been experiencing COVID increases.
"It's unfortunate to see numbers go up but we continue to keep the county residents informed and reminded to take all the necessary precautions to stay safe from the COVID-19 virus," said Don Cavi, Logan County Health Department administrator. Logan County's total was 224 cases on Friday, with three new diagnoses and 171 people recovered.
"The numbers peaked last week and have actually started to decline," Cavi continued. "The positive cases we are primarily seeing are from residential institutions (Logan Correctional Center and Lincoln Correctional Center), whereas the number of positive cases in the community are much less. Our staff are contact tracing and following up to assure any individuals who test positive and their contacts are property isolating or are in quarantine to prevent the risk of further spread."
Other data released Friday:
- Tazewell County Health Department reported 28 new cases, for a total of 883 cases, with 464 recovered
- Livingston County Health Department reported two new cases, bringing that county's total to 163, with 139 people recovered
- Ford County Health Department reported six new cases, bringing their confirmed case total to 69
- Statewide, IDPH reported 2,208 new cases and 24 additional deaths, including the LaSalle County fatality
The statewide COVID positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests for the seven-day period ending Thursday was 4.3%. As of Thursday night, 1,526 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID with 351 of them in intensive care units.
