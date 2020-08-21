Watch now: Most new McLean County COVID cases are young people

The diagnoses follow COVID testing of all Luther Oaks residents (except for those in independent living) and all employees, Paisley said. Test results have been received for all residents but not all employees, he said.

Countywide, the 21 new cases Friday mean that 893 residents have been diagnosed with the virus since March 19. A total of 160 have been diagnosed so far this week.

McKnight reported three people were hospitalized on Friday, none in an intensive care unit. On Thursday, four people were hospitalized, including one in ICU.

Two hundred two residents were in home isolation on Friday, an increase of 14 people from Thursday. But eight more people have recovered, bringing the number of people released from isolation up to 672, McKnight reported.

No new COVID deaths were announced in McLean County on Friday. Sixteen county residents have died of the virus since March; the most recent death was reported on Monday.

Of the more than 38,400 COVID tests conducted of county residents, 2.3% have come back positive, McKnight said. The percentage that have come back positive for the seven days ending Thursday was 3.6%, an increase from the 2.7% reported two days earlier.