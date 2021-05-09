Watch now: Mother's Day traditions hold up against chilly day in Bloomington

Eleanor said she especially loves finding new succulents.

“I have three in my room, but Ben has 16 or something,” she said, laughing at her big brother, though Ben said on his last count, he had only three.

Even when it’s not Mother’s Day, "We also just like being here with all the things that are pretty and sweet-smelling, so we come here often,” she said, adding that their visit helped make the day special, too. “Good food, pretty plants and time together.”

A big year for flowers

Kelsey Grindle, one of the owners at Casey’s, said her first Mother’s Day as an owner has been “crazy.”

She and Derek Durdle bought the shop two weeks ago, having been employees for years, and she said she was pleased with their first big holiday.

Floral shops around the area had difficulty stocking some plants because of shortages and changing shipping costs overseas, but that didn’t slow down the orders.