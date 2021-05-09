Watch now: Mother's Day traditions hold up against chilly day in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — A Mother’s Day tradition brought several families out to buy plants on Sunday, despite morning rain and afternoon chill.
“We do brunch first and all the guys come, too, all the husbands, and then they go away,” said Jenn Ziemer of Normal, picking out plants with three generations of women in her family at Casey’s Garden Shop & Florist in Bloomington. “It’s tradition; we do it every year — every year, rain or shine.”
Kayla Smith said the family has kept up the tradition for 12 years and “This might be the coldest yet.”
Despite the big family visit to Casey’s, “We always have to come back. We never get everything we need on the first round,” she added.
A shared love of gardening also brought Jamie Smith and her kids, Ben and Eleanor, out to find perennials Sunday afternoon.
“We often do gardening on Mother’s Day. My son Ben and I share a particular interest in gardening,” she said. Their new perennials will fill a freshly dug-up corner of their yard in Normal.
Eleanor said she especially loves finding new succulents.
“I have three in my room, but Ben has 16 or something,” she said, laughing at her big brother, though Ben said on his last count, he had only three.
Even when it’s not Mother’s Day, "We also just like being here with all the things that are pretty and sweet-smelling, so we come here often,” she said, adding that their visit helped make the day special, too. “Good food, pretty plants and time together.”
A big year for flowers
Kelsey Grindle, one of the owners at Casey’s, said her first Mother’s Day as an owner has been “crazy.”
She and Derek Durdle bought the shop two weeks ago, having been employees for years, and she said she was pleased with their first big holiday.
Floral shops around the area had difficulty stocking some plants because of shortages and changing shipping costs overseas, but that didn’t slow down the orders.
The number of orders was “Way over what we usually are,” said Jen Bicknell, manager at Growing Grounds in Bloomington.
By the time Sunday arrived, their florists were “tired and running out of flowers,” she said.
Owen Nursery and Florist in Bloomington was similarly flooded with orders, "which is a good problem to have,” said Mark Stahl, manager of the garden center.
The holiday put many in the mood for spring, with garden centers reporting plenty of foot traffic.
“Mother’s Day is usually a busy weekend for us,” Stahl said. “A lot of people will buy gift cards for mom and they’ll bring mom out on Mother’s Day; it’s kind of a tradition.”
Bicknell said customers at Growing Grounds seemed “happy and relaxed and having a good time,” just glad to be out and about.
By midday, Grindle said she had seen a lot of walk-in customers looking for fresh flowers and other plants, “even though it’s kind of cold and rainy, so that’s awesome.”
Moms at the zoo
Nicole Kierstein said her Mother’s Day was more of a dual celebration this year as her daughter Avery turned 5.
They, along with Avery’s brother, 7-year-old Gavin, and grandmother, Margie Bullard, spent the afternoon at Miller Park Zoo, which offered free admission for moms on Sunday.
“We came to see Henry and the flamingos, but they’re not out” because it’s too cold, said Bullard.
The image of Henry, a cockatoo and Avery’s favorite part about the zoo, did make an appearance on the birthday girl’s cupcakes, though.
“He whistles at her and talks and sings, and she just eats it up,” Bullard said.
This was the first Mother’s Day that coincided with the birthday, but Kierstein didn’t seem to mind sharing. The rest of the day, they’ll be doing “whatever the birthday girl wants to do.”
Inside the rainforest exhibit, Tresirae McCreary’s 7-year-old twin girls Kaelynn and Jaedynn took turns pointing out different birds swooping overhead.
“It’s been the best Mother’s Day so far, I think,” said McCreary. “The things that they did for me, they just made me feel really good.”
Her family let her sleep in and woke her up with breakfast in bed. Kaelynn said she was excited to give her mom a homemade present and wanted to make it the best day ever.
Ashlee Houston said she had a relaxing morning thanks to the rain, before stopping by the zoo Sunday afternoon.
“This is our first time at the zoo,” she said with her 3-year-old son, Carlos. “We’re going again actually and we’re going to go to the (Indianapolis) Zoo next."
