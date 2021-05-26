Watch now: Mourners gather in Decatur for fallen officer Chris Oberheim

DECATUR — Rows of police officers stood at parade rest waiting for the casket containing the earthly remains of Officer Chris Oberheim on Wednesday, patient and so silent that you could hear birds chirping in the trees surrounding Maranatha Assembly of God.
But when the shouted order came from the doors of the church, every spine snapped straight and every officer came to attention. A second shouted order, and every one of them saluted, while the pipe and drum corps played and the flag-draped casket was carried to the waiting hearse.
Parked in front of the church was a Champaign police car, draped in black ribbon. Members of the Patriot Guard stood ready with flags and a motorcycle escort for the hearse waited in the still, muggy air.
As the police vehicles lined up for the procession to the cemetery in Monticello, seemingly every agency in the state of Illinois was represented: Orland Park; Streamwood; Deerfield; East Peoria; O'Fallon, Ogle County, Libertyville, Kendall County; and many more. The Decatur and Champaign police departments were represented by several vehicles each.
Oberheim died May 19 after being shot by a suspect in a domestic disturbance. A 1994 graduate of Stephen Decatur High School, Oberheim began his law enforcement career as a Decatur police officer. He served the department for seven years before he joined the Champaign Police Department in 2008. His younger brother, Joe, still is with the Decatur department.
A procession carrying Oberheim's body left the church before 1:30 p.m., traveling along the west side of Decatur to Interstate 72 en route to Monticello for burial in Monticello Township Cemetery.
Liz Bartimus taught Oberheim and his siblings at Mound School in Decatur and attended his funeral. Oberheim’s brother, Greg, is married to her adopted niece, Michelle.
“Teachers never know how students will make their mark on the world but I always knew Chris and his siblings would do well wherever they landed because they were raised with lots of love and a strong work ethic,” she said “Listening to Chris' service, his commitment to his family, community and job left a large impact on many people. The ripple effect of his death will be felt for a long time. I never really understood the support and family created when becoming a first responder until today. It was palpable and visibly evident all around me...many glistening eyes among the men and women in blue.”