Watch now: NAACP Bloomington-Normal chapter adjusts Black History Month events amid COVID

This Black History Month, we spoke with Linda Foster, president of Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP, about what the observance means to her, the issues her group is focusing on and what comes next.

What is the importance of Black History Month in general, and specifically to the Bloomington-Normal community?

The African American experience in the United States is over 400 years. Here in Bloomington-Normal, as in most of the United States, people do not recognize the rich history and contributions that Blacks have contributed throughout the ages. If you ask many readers, most will know some of the names listed but most students in classrooms wouldn’t know the contributions that these individuals have given to this country. There is Frederick Douglass; George Washington Carver; W.E.B. Du Bois, co-founder the NAACP; Alice Walker; Ruby Bridges; Benjamin Banneker; and Creola Katherine Johnson, just to name a few.