Watch now: NAACP Bloomington-Normal chapter adjusts Black History Month events amid COVID

This Black History Month, we spoke with Linda Foster, president of Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP, about what the observance means to her, the issues her group is focusing on and what comes next.
What is the importance of Black History Month in general, and specifically to the Bloomington-Normal community?
The African American experience in the United States is over 400 years. Here in Bloomington-Normal, as in most of the United States, people do not recognize the rich history and contributions that Blacks have contributed throughout the ages. If you ask many readers, most will know some of the names listed but most students in classrooms wouldn’t know the contributions that these individuals have given to this country. There is Frederick Douglass; George Washington Carver; W.E.B. Du Bois, co-founder the NAACP; Alice Walker; Ruby Bridges; Benjamin Banneker; and Creola Katherine Johnson, just to name a few.
For the Bloomington-Normal community, Black History Month provides an opportunity to focus on the achievements. In fact, Black History Month, which actually started as a week, was created in 1926 in the United States when historian Carter G. Woodson and the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History announced the second week of February to be "Negro History Week." There is so much rich history and hopefully one day they will be filled in our history books and taught throughout our school systems. Today, Black history is celebrated in the entire month of February. Black history is important because it is a part of our rich history that for so long has been unsung. It hurts my heart every time I hear a Black teenage student say, How come they don't teach this in my school?
What do you hope the non-Black community of Bloomington-Normal gets out of Black History Month?
That they embrace the rich African American history and gain knowledge that will help with their understanding of the truth. And that Black history is American history. Remembering important pioneers, breaking down stereotypes and fighting against inequities we hope will lend toward the arc of justice and the end of racial discrimination. Without the work of so many writers and historians, the efforts, skills and abilities of Black history makers would continue to be delayed or history denied.
What are some things the NAACP does for Black History Month?
Acknowledging local African Americans within our community who have made a difference. Various activities to help educate our community on the contributions of African Americans. Having real life history makers like Dr. Charles and Dr. Jeanne Morris, Mr. Henry L. Gay Sr., and young people speak about their experiences, hopes and dreams about the state of this country and our community. And most recently the NAACP, The Family Community Resource Center and Heartland Community College partnered to present the first Black History Quiz for Junior High and High Schoolers. The game was a Jeopardy-style game show with students winning cash and donated gifts from the community.
How has Black History Month been different for the NAACP this year with COVID-19?
We've had to go virtual but we are still able to continue to share, educate, inform and stay engaged with our membership base. Learning more each day about technology has allowed us to get out of our comfort zone and get into the internet space. We do miss the in-person interaction, but by the grace of God, we keep pressing on. We have to because the work continues as we know that we are making differences in all lives that reach out and those that understand the NAACP’s mission, vision and objectives. It is about all lives.
What does the NAACP hope to take from this month moving forward?
Help educate our educators, elected officials, community members and families to the need to ensure that Black History is taught and learned and appreciated.