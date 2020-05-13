Watch now: NAACP, EDC part of McLean County Health Department update
0 comments
alert top story

Watch now: NAACP, EDC part of McLean County Health Department update

  • 0
020420-blm-loc-3mchd

McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight looks over a shipment of surgical masks on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. She began as administrator of the health department a week earlier.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal NAACP president and the CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council will be among guests at Wednesday's pandemic update by the McLean County Health Department.

The briefing, which begins at 2 p.m., will be streamed live. Watch here: https://www.facebook.com/McLeanHealth/

The department will share current numbers. Participants will be department Administrator Jessica McKnight, department spokesman Dion McNeal, Linda Foster of the NAACP, Patrick Hoban of the EDC, and Kari Jones, the department's health promotion program manager.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News