Watch now: NAACP, EDC part of McLean County Health Department update

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal NAACP president and the CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council will be among guests at Wednesday's pandemic update by the McLean County Health Department.
The briefing, which begins at 2 p.m., will be streamed live. Watch here: https://www.facebook.com/McLeanHealth/
The department will share current numbers. Participants will be department Administrator Jessica McKnight, department spokesman Dion McNeal, Linda Foster of the NAACP, Patrick Hoban of the EDC, and Kari Jones, the department's health promotion program manager.
