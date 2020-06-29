You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Watch now: NAACP, students lead march at Normal Community West High School
4 comments
alert featured

Watch now: NAACP, students lead march at Normal Community West High School

{{featured_button_text}}
NAACP Normal West March

Students, Bloomington-Normal NAACP leaders and others gather for a march at Normal Community West High School on Monday evening. 

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL — Students and Bloomington-Normal NAACP leaders are leading a march at Normal Community West High School in protest of what they described as racist social media posts made by white McLean County Unit 5 high school students. 

Bloomington-Normal NAACP leaders said last week that they would support students from the Normal West Black Student Union, who were organizing the event that began at 5 p.m. 

The NAACP provided screenshots of the posts, which appeared to show use of racial epithets and a person in blackface. The Pantagraph is not publishing the posts because they include the identities of minors who are not charged with a crime.

In a statement, Unit 5 leaders condemned the posts and said the students’ parents had been contacted, but disciplinary actions were challenging because the incident did not occur on school property or devices.

Unit 5 said in a statement Friday that the district was made aware of the posts April 27 and addressed the incident within 24 hours. Four students were involved, it said.

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

PHOTOS: Skate for Justice event held Sunday in Normal

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

4 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Arborist inventories Normal's 12,000 trees

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News