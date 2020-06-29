Watch now: NAACP, students lead march at Normal Community West High School

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Students and Bloomington-Normal NAACP leaders are leading a march at Normal Community West High School in protest of what they described as racist social media posts made by white McLean County Unit 5 high school students.

Bloomington-Normal NAACP leaders said last week that they would support students from the Normal West Black Student Union, who were organizing the event that began at 5 p.m.

The NAACP provided screenshots of the posts, which appeared to show use of racial epithets and a person in blackface. The Pantagraph is not publishing the posts because they include the identities of minors who are not charged with a crime.

In a statement, Unit 5 leaders condemned the posts and said the students’ parents had been contacted, but disciplinary actions were challenging because the incident did not occur on school property or devices.

Unit 5 said in a statement Friday that the district was made aware of the posts April 27 and addressed the incident within 24 hours. Four students were involved, it said.

This is a developing story that will be updated.