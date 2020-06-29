Watch now: NAACP, students lead march at Normal Community West High School

NORMAL — Students and Bloomington-Normal NAACP leaders are leading a march at Normal Community West High School in protest of what they described as racist social media posts made by white McLean County Unit 5 high school students.
Bloomington-Normal NAACP leaders said last week that they would support students from the Normal West Black Student Union, who were organizing the event that began at 5 p.m.
The NAACP provided screenshots of the posts, which appeared to show use of racial epithets and a person in blackface. The Pantagraph is not publishing the posts because they include the identities of minors who are not charged with a crime.
In a statement, Unit 5 leaders condemned the posts and said the students’ parents had been contacted, but disciplinary actions were challenging because the incident did not occur on school property or devices.
Unit 5 said in a statement Friday that the district was made aware of the posts April 27 and addressed the incident within 24 hours. Four students were involved, it said.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
PHOTOS: Skate for Justice event held Sunday in Normal
Watch now: Skate for Justice in uptown Normal
062920-blm-loc-17skate
'SKATE FOR JUSTICE'
062920-blm-loc-2skate
062920-blm-loc-8skate
062920-blm-loc-4skate
062920-blm-loc-5skate
062920-blm-loc-9skate
062920-blm-loc-3skate
062920-blm-loc-6skate
062920-blm-loc-10skate
062920-blm-loc-11skate
062920-blm-loc-12skate
062920-blm-loc-13skate
062920-blm-loc-7skate
062920-blm-loc-14skate
062920-blm-loc-15skate
062920-blm-loc-16skate
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.