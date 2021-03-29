Watch now: Natural areas hide in plain sight on Heartland Community College campus

At least one eager beaver frequents the lake, as evidenced by a number of trees it has taken out. Coyotes and deer are also present.

A mowed grass trail about one mile long circles Birky Pond. If that’s your destination, Lot O behind the Astroth Community Education Center is a good place to park. Enter on Millennium Avenue off Raab Road.

If you are looking for a longer hike or more variety, you can park in Lot F in the northwest corner near the wind turbine and Heartland Gardens. Take Community College Drive off Raab Road to Vermilion Way.

From Heartland Gardens, you can go north along the tree line that separates the campus from the farm, then follow the trees along the interstate. This portion of the trail gives wonderful views of the prairie and is also the location of a bluebird trail.

Master naturalists Carol and Clarence Josefson have been monitoring the birdhouses along the trail. Although the houses are designed for bluebirds, they also provide nesting spots for tree swallows and house wrens. Last year, 44 young birds “fledged,” meaning they survived and left the nest, according to a report by the Josefsons.