Watch now: Natural areas hide in plain sight on Heartland Community College campus
Watch now: Natural areas hide in plain sight on Heartland Community College campus

NORMAL — A noisy Canada goose (aren’t they all?) squawked its way across Birky Pond as it chased a possible competitor on Friday.

“Someone got up on the wrong side of the nest this morning,” observed Janet Beach Davis of the Heartland Community College earth and environmental sciences faculty.

032921-blm-loc-1explore

Janet Beach Davis of the science department at Heartland Community College discusses the diverse wildlife found in the natural areas on the campus during a walk at Birky Pond on Friday. For video and more photos, go to pantagraph.com.

Beach Davis has been working on the greenspace at Heartland since construction began on the campus along Raab Road 20 years ago.

How many people drive by on Raab Road without noticing the 13-acre lake? Birds certainly notice it, especially during migration, when it attracts a large variety of waterfowl.

032921-blm-loc-3explore

A male hooded merganser turns Birky Pond into a migration rest stop on March 20. The merganser is among the many species of waterfowl that visit the lake on Heartland Community College's campus.

In addition to Canada geese and mallards, in recent weeks Birky Pond has hosted hooded mergansers, bufflehead, redhead ducks, canvasbacks, northern shovelers, scaup and ring-necked ducks, to name a few.

The calls of red-winged blackbirds, which Beach Davis considers a sign of spring, nearly drowned out sounds from nearby Interstate 55. A cardinal sang from the top of a tree and other birds joined the concert.

032921-blm-loc-2explore

A man walks his dogs along the trail at Heartland Community College's Birky Pond earlier this month. Dogs are permitted on the trail as long as they are leashed and their owners clean up after them.

There are about two miles of walking trails. Bicycles are prohibited, but leashed pets are permitted.

“Please be mindful and leave nothing but footprints,” said Beach Davis.

032921-blm-loc-5explore

A bird house that is part of a bluebird trail along the tallgrass prairie of Heartland Community College's greenspace awaits new tenants on Friday.

The pond was built as a water retention basin to slow runoff from the campus, explained Beach Davis, but it is also a centerpiece to greenspace that includes a 15-acre tallgrass prairie, a 4-acre forb prairie, wetlands, a birdhouse trail and Heartland Gardens.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“We’ve worked so hard to build diversity,” said Beach Davis. “We started work on this before the buildings.”

032921-blm-loc-4explore

A class from Illinois State University watches a red-tailed hawk in a field at Heartland Community College on Friday.

The work continues. Volunteers recently planted more trees and helped with cleanup projects. The greenspace is also used for educational purposes with not only classes from Heartland but also Illinois State and Illinois Wesleyan universities.

The pond is stocked with fish, including largemouth bass, bluegill and catfish. Daily limits are posted. Swimming and boating are prohibited.

032921-blm-loc-6explore

Canada geese rest as the sun rises over partially frozen Birky Pond on Jan. 14.

Birds aren’t the only wildlife using the greenspace. I was fortunate to catch a glimpse of a mink while hiking there shortly after sunrise in January, but animals often remain hidden.

At least one eager beaver frequents the lake, as evidenced by a number of trees it has taken out. Coyotes and deer are also present.

A mowed grass trail about one mile long circles Birky Pond. If that’s your destination, Lot O behind the Astroth Community Education Center is a good place to park. Enter on Millennium Avenue off Raab Road.

If you are looking for a longer hike or more variety, you can park in Lot F in the northwest corner near the wind turbine and Heartland Gardens. Take Community College Drive off Raab Road to Vermilion Way.

From Heartland Gardens, you can go north along the tree line that separates the campus from the farm, then follow the trees along the interstate. This portion of the trail gives wonderful views of the prairie and is also the location of a bluebird trail.

Master naturalists Carol and Clarence Josefson have been monitoring the birdhouses along the trail. Although the houses are designed for bluebirds, they also provide nesting spots for tree swallows and house wrens. Last year, 44 young birds “fledged,” meaning they survived and left the nest, according to a report by the Josefsons.

A little walking along an access road will take you to the trail at Birky Pond. From there your options include circling the pond and returning the way you came or linking with Constitution Trail and returning through the main campus area.

Diverse habitat, wildlife await visitors to Heartland Community College greenspace

Diverse habitat, wildlife await visitors to Heartland Community College greenspace

Lenore Sobota mugshot

Lenore

Sobota

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

