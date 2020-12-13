Watch now: Nearby parks, trails feed growing interest in outdoor recreation

BLOOMINGTON — The six months I’ve been writing the weekly column “Explore with Lenore” have coincided with an increased interest in outdoor recreation as people look for a relaxing, safe outlet for activity during the pandemic.
The Outdoor Industry Association reports that 15% of Americans plan to hike more because of the pandemic and social distancing guidelines. The same survey showed that 11% planned to visit local parks more.
It’s been a pleasure to introduce our readers to some of the great places we have in our area. A key goal was to help people learn about all the resources we have around us. Along the way, I’ve learned more about a few of my favorite places as well as yours. I look forward to continuing to invite you along on my adventures.
In the meantime, let’s look back at several of the places featured so far.
Humiston Woods, Pontiac
I knew one of my goals had been achieved when Ed Lipinski, director of Humiston Woods Nature Center, told me he met several groups of people from the Bloomington area who said they were inspired to visit by the article.
Located 8 miles northwest of Pontiac, Humiston Woods has 10 miles of trails that travel along the Vermilion River, through the woods and across restored prairie. During my visits there, I have kayaked along the river, seen deer in the woods and prairie in bloom. I look forward to visiting again this winter once we get some snow.
Route 66 bicycle trail
Cycling became so popular during the pandemic, bicycles were in short supply in stores and Constitution Trail saw a surge of users. Providing alternatives to the trail, especially for riders not comfortable with road riding, I suggested other places to go two-wheeling.
One of those was the Route 66 bicycle trail, in particular, the route from Towanda Avenue to the village of Towanda and beyond. My favorite part of that column was getting to meet former Normal Community High School teacher Fred Walk and talk to him about how he got his students involved in preserving Old 66 and putting up informative signs.
Gardens of Constitution Trail
Part of what makes Constitution Trail stand out as a hiking-biking trail are the points of interest you find along its route. Among those points of interest are several special gardens.
Three are close together where the trail crosses Vernon Avenue, just west of Towanda Avenue, across from Angela Drive: the John Wesley Powell Audubon Society Garden, the Asahikawa Sister City Garden and the Vladimir-Canterbury Sister City Garden. It was fun to learn more about those three gardens as well as the garden maintained by the McLean County Herb Guild at the Atwood Wayside at Monroe Street in Bloomington.
ISU Horticulture Center
Illinois State University’s Horticulture Center is another one of those places many people drive by every day on Raab Road but may never have visited or even known was open to the public. It helps educate ISU students but is also a place where community members can learn or simply relax.
The Children’s Garden is a magical place for youngsters to explore that includes a small log cabin and benches under a cherry tree to read a book. Among discoveries as I took a closer look were 11 informative signs about Midwestern authors placed among plants tied to their writings.
Sugar Grove Nature Center
Not everything I’ve written about is obscure. Funks Grove and the Sugar Grove Nature Center are fairly well known in the community, whether it’s for maple “sirup” time in spring or the amazing fall colors each autumn, which I wrote about in October.
But although people have heard of Funks Grove, they might not know about the variety of trails, Imagination Grove, the bird observation area or the flowers that attract birds, bees and butterflies. In addition the nature center has a number of special events and educational camps that can be enjoyed by all ages.
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
