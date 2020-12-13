Watch now: Nearby parks, trails feed growing interest in outdoor recreation

Lenore Sobota Education Reporter Education Reporter for The Pantagraph. Follow Lenore Sobota Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

BLOOMINGTON — The six months I’ve been writing the weekly column “Explore with Lenore” have coincided with an increased interest in outdoor recreation as people look for a relaxing, safe outlet for activity during the pandemic.

The Outdoor Industry Association reports that 15% of Americans plan to hike more because of the pandemic and social distancing guidelines. The same survey showed that 11% planned to visit local parks more.

It’s been a pleasure to introduce our readers to some of the great places we have in our area. A key goal was to help people learn about all the resources we have around us. Along the way, I’ve learned more about a few of my favorite places as well as yours. I look forward to continuing to invite you along on my adventures.

In the meantime, let’s look back at several of the places featured so far.

Humiston Woods, Pontiac

I knew one of my goals had been achieved when Ed Lipinski, director of Humiston Woods Nature Center, told me he met several groups of people from the Bloomington area who said they were inspired to visit by the article.